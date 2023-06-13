Paws and popcorn: Thai cinema goes pet-friendly

Dozens of four-legged film-goers arrived in strollers for the opening of Thailand's first pet-friendly cinema on the fringes of the capital.

A fluffy white cat in a yellow dress perched on the top of a Bangkok cinema seat.

Nearby, a Chihuahua in a Sebastian the Crab costume geared up to watch Disney's 'The Little Mermaid' with their owner.

One terrier even channelled Ariel in a red wig and mermaid's tail.

No, this is not a delightful fever dream. These pets were among dozens of four-legged film-goers that arrived in strollers last weekend for the opening of Thailand's first pet-friendly cinema on the fringes of the capital.

Not every dog was welcome at the opening, though. Outside the cinema, there were howls of disappointment as a 62kg Alaskan Malamute named Tungchae - who arrived in a 1.5-square-metre dog trolley equipped with a fan - was considered too big to enter.

A pet cat explores the seats inside a movie theatre on the opening day of the pet-friendly i-Tail Pet Cinema in Thailand. AFP

Once inside, the animals have to wear diapers and sit in bags while the sound and lighting were adjusted for their comfort, explains Major Cineplex spokesman Narute Jiensnong.

"Bangkok is not a very pet-friendly city," Narute told AFP, adding that the concept built on their child-friendly theatres.

Narute noted that some pets acquired during the pandemic suffer separation anxiety now that owners are no longer working from home or in lockdown.

Where does the idea come from?

The country's pet industry is considered the second-biggest in Asia, behind China's, with some 8.3 million dogs and 3.7 million cats in 2021, according to industry data.

Pet ownership grew further during the coronavirus pandemic, and now some businesses are trying to cash in.

Is going to the cinema really good for pets?

Despite the cinemas' animal welfare safeguards, not all pet owners were thrilled about the idea.

One long-time Bangkok expat said that, while her cat frequently falls asleep beside her on the couch watching TV at home, she would never take her pet to the cinema and thinks the concept is "unnatural" and "torture".

"Being zipped up in this cage, I don't know if that's enjoyable for the animal," she said.

Others believe that their pets can actually enjoy the movie.

"The atmosphere inside the cinema is like the atmosphere inside the bedroom," said Woraporn Isariyaopaa, a pet-loving movie-goer. "It's dark and cold so I think he will fall asleep inside if the sound is not too loud. But if in some moments the sound gets loud then he might wake up and watch the movie a bit."

Watch the video to see the dogs and cats enjoying the cinema.