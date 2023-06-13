The Marvel actor described the public allegations by musician and activist María Elena Ríos ‘false and unsubstantiated.’

Tenoch Huerta, best known for playing the villainous Namor in Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, has denied a sexual assault allegation made against him by musician María Elena Ríos.

In a statement published on his Instagram, Huerta called Ríos’ claims “false and completely unsubstantiated,” adding, “I cannot let it go unchallenged any longer.”

“About a year ago, I dated Elena for several months,” Huerta wrote. “It was entirely consensual at all times, as countless others can attest. And throughout it was a loving, warm and mutually supportive relationship. After it ended, however, Elena began to misrepresent our interactions both privately and in front of groups of mutual friends."

Tenoch Huerta's statement Instagram

“As a result, a few months ago, I engaged a legal team to commence the appropriate actions to protect my reputation and refute these irresponsible and false accusations that can cause great prejudice and damage,” he continued. “Although I am by no means perfect, I know that these allegations are simply untrue. And while I will always work to improve myself, I need to contest claims that are both false and offensive.”

Ríos, a saxophonist and activist, publicly accused Huerta of sexual assault in a Twitter thread in which she called the Marvel actor a “sexual predator.”

Huerta, also known for his roles in Narcos: Mexico and The Forever Purge, added in his statement: “I am deeply grateful to my family and the people who have supported me and greatly appreciate everyone who is willing to look at the facts and reflect before rushing to an untrue and unjust conclusion.”

Marvel has not yet confirmed whether Huerta will reprise his role as Namor in future Black Panther or crossover MCU films. His turn in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever as the leader of an underwater kingdom based on Mayan and Aztec influences, went down well with fans, especially those wanting to see more Indigenous Mexicans represented in mainstream films.

Huerta is not the first high-profile Marvel cast member to be publicly accused of sexual assault. In March, Jonathan Majors, who was set to become the main crossover Marvel villain following the release of Loki and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, was charged with assault and harassment. The following month, Majors was dropped by his PR team and his management. His future with Marvel remains unclear.