We tried the new Wes Anderson TikTok trend

Salutations readers of this most-esteemed gazette. You are cordially invited to participate in the preferred social media trend du jour. For those less informed, that is, of course, the exuberantly delightful wave of Wes Anderson TikToks plentifully filling all of our timelines.

We’ll drop the Anderson-esque writing style for now, but what we won’t drop is our love of this new TikTok trend.

Last month, Anderson dropped the first trailer for his 11th film, the aptly quirky-looking feature Asteroid City.Much like the rest of his filmography from The Royal Tenenbaums to The Grand Budapest Hotel, Asteroid City looks to embody the particularly unique style Anderson has made his name with.

Symmetrical cinematography, oblique literary references, idiosyncratic characters, and a cast more jam-packed with stars than a supermassive black hole, Anderson fans have a lot to look forward to when Asteroid City hits theatres in June.

But for people who need even more Anderson in their life before Asteroid City drops to Earth, a new TikTok trend has people turning their everyday life activities into scenes straight out of the Wes Anderson playbook.

On TikTok, #wesanderson has over 500 million views, and those are on the up with people posting their homemade homages to the king of quirk. We’ve compiled some of our favourite TikToks of the genre, and even made one ourselves. Read on to see how the Euronews Culture/Wes Anderson crossover went.

The French Connection

Jumping straight into one of Anderson’s favourite nations, as seen in The French Dispatch, @twolostkids have portrayed a day in their lives in Paris. Few cities embody Anderson’s penchant for pastels and the picturesque than gay Paris, and these two know it.

Countryside kingdoms

Outside of the city, another joy of Anderson’s is to portray rural masculinity in the cosiest way possible. Think of Bruce Willis’ police character in Moonrise Kingdom. Now check out @josh_rimmey’s video of him in his woodworking shop. Extra points for the final shot.

A ticket for one

What else does Anderson love? Train journeys were a mainstay of his wonderful The Darjeeling Limited so it’s only right we feature a train ride as part of our TikTok tour. @avawillyums video is a piece of pastel perfection.

Rubble and ruin

Finally, we have a wonderful example from @valerisssh, filmed in Ukraine. With it’s nods to _The Grand Budapest Hotel_’s European aesthetic, the video manages to take the horror of Russia’s invasion and turn it, dare we say… chic?

A humble offering on behalf of yours truly

Of course, I had to give it a go myself.

Oh, the things we do in the name of journalism.