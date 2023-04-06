Johnny Depp's comeback film, a French period drama in which he plays King Louis XV, will be the opening film of the Cannes Film Festival.

Jeanne du Barry is directed by French director Maïwenn, who also stars in the title role as the famous 18th century courtesan who works her way into the king's affections.

Depp will speak French in the film, marking the first time the actor will do so throughout a production.

Maïwenn and Johnny Depp in 'Jeanne duu Barry' WHY NOT PRODUCTIONS

The production is the first major role for Depp in three years (we last saw him in 2020’s Minamata, which premiered at the Berlin Film Festival), since his high-profile defamation trial with ex-wife Amber Heard over her claims that he was physically abusive.

His new film, Maïwenn’s sixth feature after Cannes 2011 Jury Prize winner Polisse, will be shown on the first night of the Cannes Film Festival on 16 May, and will be released on the same day across French cinemas, as is customary for the opening night feature.

This year's Cannes Film Festival, which runs 16 – 28 May, already has some heavyweight Hollywood fare in its line-up, with Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny getting its world premiere, along with the latest from Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro.

The full line-up is due to be announced on 13 April.