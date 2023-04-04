Crack the whip and don your best fedora - Indiana Jones is swinging into the French Riviera.

It has been confirmed that Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, the fifth film in the adventure series, will make its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival on 18 May.

Cannes will also pay a tribute to Harrison Ford for his career. No further details were given, but it’s possible that Ford, 80, could be getting the same honorary Palme that Tom Cruise received last year – coinciding with the bombastic premiere of Top Gun: Maverick.

The premiere of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, directed by James Mangold, comes 15 years after 2008's Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull premiered at the French festival. Dial of Destiny is billed as the final chapter in the franchise and Ford’s final hurrah with the fedora. It will open in cinemas on 30 June.

The announcement of a Cannes premiere makes sense, as Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of Crystal Skull also had a big Cannes premiere in 2008. However, audiences know how that one turned out, and rumours have suggested that it’s not all been smooth sailing … Plus, the possibility that the film revolves around a time-traveling MacGuffin has us worried.

So, will it be “fortune and glory” or will it be “no ticket”?

We don’t have long to wait until we find out.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge (left) and Harrison Ford (right) in a scene from Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. Lucasfilm Ltd.

Cannes has also announced the premiere of Martin Scorsese's much-anticipated Killers of the Flower Moon, an adaptation for Apple TV+ of David Grann's bestseller about a series of murders of the Osage Nation in 1920s Oklahoma. Its cast includes Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro, and rumours are circling that the film will be over 4 hours long. Bladders be damned - the premiere will be Scorsese's first film in Cannes since After Hours in 1986.

The full Cannes line-up will be announced 13 April. The Cannes Film Festival takes place from 16-27 May.