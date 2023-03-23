The World Photography Organisation has announced the winners and finalists of the 10 categories of the 16th Sony World Photography Awards Open competition, rewarding the best shots of 2022.
More than 200,000 images were submitted to the Open competition this year, with over 100 photographers from around the world shortlisted in addition to the ten category winners.
The Open categories range from wildlife, landscape, portraiture and architecture.
Here are some of the winners:
Feast your eyes on some of the (breathtaking) nominees:
The winners of the Student, Youth, Open and Professional competitions will be announced on 13 April.
A selection of images from the winners and finalists will be showcased at the Sony World Photography Awards exhibition at Somerset House in London from 14 April to 1 May 2023.