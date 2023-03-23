The World Photography Organisation has announced the winners and finalists of the 10 categories of the 16th Sony World Photography Awards Open competition, rewarding the best shots of 2022.

More than 200,000 images were submitted to the Open competition this year, with over 100 photographers from around the world shortlisted in addition to the ten category winners.

The Open categories range from wildlife, landscape, portraiture and architecture.

Here are some of the winners:

Bangladesh, Winner, Open Competition, Lifestyle, Sony World Photography Awards 2023 © Azim Khan Ronnie

China Mainland, Winner, Open Competition, Motion, Sony World Photography Awards 2023.jpg © Zhenhuan Zhou

United Kingdom, Winner, Open Competition, Architecture, Sony World Photography Awards 2023 © Mark Benham

Feast your eyes on some of the (breathtaking) nominees:

© Mateusz Żurowski - Poland, Shortlist, Open Competition, Portraiture (left); © Mariola Glajcar - Poland, Shortlist, Open Competition, Creative (right) © Mateusz Żurowski - © Mariola Glajcar

The winners of the Student, Youth, Open and Professional competitions will be announced on 13 April.

A selection of images from the winners and finalists will be showcased at the Sony World Photography Awards exhibition at Somerset House in London from 14 April to 1 May 2023.