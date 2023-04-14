The Sony World Photography Awards 2023 has just announced its overall winners at a special gala ceremony in London.

The Photographer of the Year title was awarded to Edgar Martins (Portugal) for his moving series, 'Our War', paying homage to his friend, photojournalist Anton Hammerl, who was killed during the Libyan Civil War in 2011.

With over 200 prints and digital displays from winning and shortlisted photographers, the Sony World Photography Awards exhibition opens at Somerset House, London from today (14 April) until 1 May 2023, showcasing incredible talent from all around the world.

But if you can't make it to the exhibit, don't worry, we've got you covered with a photo gallery of the major winners and the incredible stories behind their images.

Get ready to be transported to a world of beauty and wonder, from breathtaking aerial shots of frozen Polish lakes to adorable black bear cubs in North Carolina.

Photographer of the Year: Edgar Martins (Portugal)

Downtime in abandoned compound, where rival Libyan government forces now train. © Edgar Martins, Portugal, Photographer of the Year, Sony World Photography Awards 2023

Fighter demonstrating being shot in the head, by large weed that survived the battle of Misrata. © Edgar Martins, Portugal, Photographer of the Year, Sony World Photography Awards 2023

Gaddafi lookalike in abandoned regime compound. © Edgar Martins, Portugal, Photographer of the Year, Sony World Photography Awards 2023

The Photographer of the Year title has been awarded to the acclaimed photographer Edgar Martins (Portugal) for his series 'Our War'.

'Our War' is an original and nuanced tribute to the photographer’s late friend the photojournalist Anton Hammerl, who was abducted and killed on 5 April 2011 by government militia, during the Libyan Civil War.

Frustrated by unsuccessful attempts to ascertain the whereabouts of his friend’s last mortal remains, Martins took matters into his own hands and travelled to Libya. He was brought in covertly by a petrol smuggler and was immediately faced with enormous challenges working in such a volatile environment.

Realising that he would not be able to carry out a thorough and independent investigation, Martins instead chose to reflect on the question: ‘How does one tell a story when there is no witness, no testimony, no evidence, no subject?’

It is a huge honour to be recognised and although I am philosophical about awards and the subjective nature of someone’s choice, knowing that there were over 180,000 entries to this year’s Professional competition, is very humbling. In this case, it is also quite an emotional experience because I get to honour my friend on a world stage and bring attention to the family’s plight to find his remains. There’s no award that has the reach of the Sony World Photography Awards. Edgar Martins

Creative winner: Lee-Ann Olwage (South Africa)

A series of images from Lee-Ann Olwage's 'The Right to Play' series © Lee-Ann Olwage, South Africa, Winner, Creative, Sony World Photography Awards 2023

What do girls dream of? And what happens when a supportive environment is created where girls are empowered and given the opportunity to learn and dream? 'The Right to Play' creates a playful world where girls are shown in an empowered and affirming way. Worldwide, it is estimated that around 129 million girls are out of school and only 49 percent of countries have achieved gender parity in primary education, with the gap widening at secondary school level. Every day, girls face barriers to education caused by poverty, cultural norms and practices such as FGM, poor infrastructure and violence. For this project, I worked with girls from Kakenya’s Dream in Enoosaen, Kenya who have avoided FGM and child marriage, showing what the world can look like when girls are given the opportunity to continue learning in an environment that supports them and their dreams. Lee-Ann Olwage

Architecture and Design winner: Fan Li (China Mainland)

Cement Factory by Fan Li © Fan Li, China Mainland, 1st Place, Architecture & Design, Sony World Photography Awards 2023

Cement Factory by Fan Li © Fan Li, China Mainland, 1st Place, Architecture & Design, Sony World Photography Awards 2023

Tieshan Cement Factory is located in Guilin City in the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region in south China. The factory was built in 1996 and played an important role in Guilin’s economic development and urban construction. However, because it was originally located in the Li River Scenic Area of Guilin, the cement factory has now been relocated, leaving behind the old buildings, water towers, pools and railway tracks. Fan Li

Documentary Projects winner: Hugh Kinsella Cunningham (United Kingdom)

Madeline Akida speaks while a soldier looks on during a dialogue event between local women and a Congolese army commando unit stationed at a garrison nearby. © Hugh Kinsella Cunningham, United Kingdom, 1st Place, Documentary Projects, Sony World Photography Awards 2023

eace activist Liberata Buratwa speaks to communities displaced by an M23 rebel offensive © Hugh Kinsella Cunningham, United Kingdom, 1st Place, Documentary Projects, Sony World Photography Awards 2023

The photo project by Hugh Kinsella Cunningham highlights the role of women in promoting peace in the Democratic Republic of Congo, which has been marred by conflict and violence for almost two decades.

It features portraits and in-depth stories of female activists who work to create dialogue between armed actors and communities, track human rights violations, and plead with rebel leaders to stop attacks.

Pairing rare visuals of the frontlines with portraits and in-depth stories from women, this long-term project follows activists as they mobilise. While media crews come in briefly to shoot scenes of war and displacement, I have spent many months in hard to access areas covering conflict and documenting the slow work of peace from a unique perspective. Hugh Kinsella Cunningham

Environment winner: Marisol Mendez (Bolivia) & Federico Kaplan (Argentina)

Left: Nina (7), a girl from Polumacho, displays the stickers she got for completing her colouring activities. Right: A dead bird at the door of a house in Pesuapa. © Marisol Mendez (Bolivia) & Federico Kaplan (Argentina), 1st Place, Environment, Sony World Photography Awards 2023

A group of Wayuu children in Polumacho with Emilio, the leader of the village, in November 2021. © Marisol Mendez (Bolivia) & Federico Kaplan (Argentina), 1st Place, Environment, Sony World Photography Awards 2023

Erin Daniela Moscote Silva, the future leader of Pesuapa © Marisol Mendez (Bolivia) & Federico Kaplan (Argentina), Winner, Environment, Sony World Photography Awards 2023

Miruku is a photo project that explores the water shortage experienced by the Wayuus, an indigenous population from La Guajira, Colombia's coastal desert.

The project, commissioned by 1854/British Journal of Photography and WaterAid, examines how climate change and human negligence have contributed to the problem.

In the region, the problem is cyclical and polymorphous. While some communities can achieve certain stability during rainy seasons, temperatures are bound to rise, drying up the land again. Global warming only aggravates this, causing droughts and famine, and spoiling the facilities and installations that help source clean water. We framed the story from a female perspective to get a better understanding of how gender inequality and climate vulnerability interrelate. We sought to highlight the strength and resourcefulness of the Wayuu women, as we found it inspiring that, even under such conditions, they have established themselves as community leaders, teachers and climate activists. Through our diptychs we wanted to convey a visual balance between a raw and a lyrical documentation, and achieve a nuanced portrayal of a multihued situation. Marisol Mendez & Federico Kaplan

Landscape winner: Kacper Kowalski (Poland)

From a height of around 100 metres, a frozen lake reveals fox tracks, streaks of fresh snow and dark structures of wet ice. © Kacper Kowalski, Poland, 1st Place, Professional competition, Landscape, Sony World Photography Awards 2023

The surface of old ice on a lake in northern Poland. © Kacper Kowalski, Poland, 1st Place, Professional competition, Landscape, Sony World Photography Awards 2023

At the start of winter I set out on a journey in search of harmony. Driven by instinct, I ventured further and further until I passed the boundaries of rationality. Whether it was fog or snow, frost or thaw, I took to the sky to see if it was possible to fly. When I could, I flew over frozen bodies of water, fascinated by their icy forms. Between January and March I made 76 solo flights in a gyrocopter or a motorised paraglider, covering around 10,000 kilometres (6,200 miles) and spending 200 hours in the air. My photographs were taken from a height of approximately 50-150 metres (165-495 feet) above bodies of water near Tricity in northern Poland. Kacper Kowalski

Portfolio winner: James Deavin (United Kingdom)

Couple at the corniche looking out to sea. I like very much how she is holding the slender tree. © James Deavin, United Kingdom, 1st Place, Professional competition, Portfolio, Sony World Photography Awards 2023

Two migrant workers at the beach during Eid celebrations. © James Deavin, United Kingdom, 1st Place, Professional competition, Portfolio, Sony World Photography Awards 2023

This portfolio was shot in the first half of 2022 in Saudi Arabia, where I was based at the time. Given more time, I think these pictures would have fallen into more defined projects or narratives, perhaps relating to the large migrant worker and expat population (of which I was part), or Saudi car culture. As it is, I believe this collection shows my style and technique as a photographer – there is no deliberate connection between the images other than I was searching for special photographs that could eventually develop into projects. James Deavin

Sport winner: Al Bello (United States) ]

Kelsie poses for a photograph in front of the New York skyline on Staten Island, New York, on 9 July 2022. © Al Bello, United States, Winner, Professional competition, Sport, Sony World Photography Awards 2023

Kelsie pitches in the bullpen before a game against the Charleston Dirty Birds at Richmond County Bank Ballpark, Staten Island, New York, on 8 July 2022. © Al Bello, United States, 1st Place, Professional competition, Sport, Sony World Photography Awards 2023

The photograph series by Al Bello captures Kelsie Whitmore, the first female professional baseball player to play in an all-male pro league.

She plays outfield and pitches for the Staten Island Ferryhawks in the Atlantic League of professional baseball.

These photos are a testament to Kelsie's trailblazing efforts in breaking down barriers and paving the way for future generations of female baseball players.

Still life winner: Kechun Zhang (China Mainland)

Untitled by Kechun Zhang as part of her 'The Sky Garden' series Copyright: © Kechun Zhang, China Mainland, 1st Place, Professional competition, Still Life, Sony World Photography Awards 2023

Untitled by Kechun Zhang as part of her 'The Sky Garden' series Copyright: © Kechun Zhang, China Mainland, 1st Place, Professional competition, Still Life, Sony World Photography Awards 2023

Landscape gardening is a practice dating back to ancient times; Nebuchadnezzar II of the Babylonian Empire built a garden complex in the sky for his homesick princess consort, which was known as the Hanging Gardens of Babylon. The Sky Garden series takes its name from this history. Three years ago I settled down in Wenjiang, and there is a tree nursery within walking distance of my home. Exotic trees and rocks from all over the world can be seen there, including Japanese black pines and maple trees. There are workers lifting these trees and rocks with mobile cranes every day, transporting them and planting them in newly built parks, neighbourhoods or streets in the city. I walk through the woods and take photographs when the trees and rocks are being lifted into the air. Together, these images create The Sky Garden series. Kechun Zhang

Wildlife and nature winner: Corey Arnold (United States)

Black bear cubs play on a rope swing set up in the backyard of a home in Asheville, North Carolina. © Corey Arnold, United States, Winner, Professional competition, Wildlife & Nature, Sony World Photography Awards 2023

Janice and Cubs by Corey Arnold © Corey Arnold, United States, 1st Place, Professional competition, Wildlife & Nature, Sony World Photography Awards 2023

'City Howl' by Corey Arnold Copyright: © Corey Arnold, United States, 1st Place, Professional competition, Wildlife & Nature, Sony World Photography Awards 2023