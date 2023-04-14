The Sony World Photography Awards 2023 has just announced its overall winners at a special gala ceremony in London.
The Photographer of the Year title was awarded to Edgar Martins (Portugal) for his moving series, 'Our War', paying homage to his friend, photojournalist Anton Hammerl, who was killed during the Libyan Civil War in 2011.
With over 200 prints and digital displays from winning and shortlisted photographers, the Sony World Photography Awards exhibition opens at Somerset House, London from today (14 April) until 1 May 2023, showcasing incredible talent from all around the world.
But if you can't make it to the exhibit, don't worry, we've got you covered with a photo gallery of the major winners and the incredible stories behind their images.
Get ready to be transported to a world of beauty and wonder, from breathtaking aerial shots of frozen Polish lakes to adorable black bear cubs in North Carolina.
Photographer of the Year: Edgar Martins (Portugal)
The Photographer of the Year title has been awarded to the acclaimed photographer Edgar Martins (Portugal) for his series 'Our War'.
'Our War' is an original and nuanced tribute to the photographer’s late friend the photojournalist Anton Hammerl, who was abducted and killed on 5 April 2011 by government militia, during the Libyan Civil War.
Frustrated by unsuccessful attempts to ascertain the whereabouts of his friend’s last mortal remains, Martins took matters into his own hands and travelled to Libya. He was brought in covertly by a petrol smuggler and was immediately faced with enormous challenges working in such a volatile environment.
Realising that he would not be able to carry out a thorough and independent investigation, Martins instead chose to reflect on the question: ‘How does one tell a story when there is no witness, no testimony, no evidence, no subject?’
Creative winner: Lee-Ann Olwage (South Africa)
Architecture and Design winner: Fan Li (China Mainland)
Documentary Projects winner: Hugh Kinsella Cunningham (United Kingdom)
The photo project by Hugh Kinsella Cunningham highlights the role of women in promoting peace in the Democratic Republic of Congo, which has been marred by conflict and violence for almost two decades.
It features portraits and in-depth stories of female activists who work to create dialogue between armed actors and communities, track human rights violations, and plead with rebel leaders to stop attacks.
Environment winner: Marisol Mendez (Bolivia) & Federico Kaplan (Argentina)
Miruku is a photo project that explores the water shortage experienced by the Wayuus, an indigenous population from La Guajira, Colombia's coastal desert.
The project, commissioned by 1854/British Journal of Photography and WaterAid, examines how climate change and human negligence have contributed to the problem.
Landscape winner: Kacper Kowalski (Poland)
Portfolio winner: James Deavin (United Kingdom)
Sport winner: Al Bello (United States) ]
The photograph series by Al Bello captures Kelsie Whitmore, the first female professional baseball player to play in an all-male pro league.
She plays outfield and pitches for the Staten Island Ferryhawks in the Atlantic League of professional baseball.
These photos are a testament to Kelsie's trailblazing efforts in breaking down barriers and paving the way for future generations of female baseball players.