Or Adar, a talented Israeli photographer, has claimed the coveted title of "Photo of the Year" with his aerial masterpiece titled "Must Resist."
The winners of the highly esteemed Drone Photo Awards 2023 have been unveiled, marking yet another milestone in the realm of aerial photography.
Amidst fierce competition and an array of breathtaking entries, Or Adar, an Israeli photographer, emerged as the overall victor, claiming the coveted title with their mesmerising masterpiece titled "Must Resist."
The photograph captures the essence of a powerful protest, as thousands of demonstrators find themselves partially concealed by the commanding presence of three colossal billboards.
The Drone Photo Awards, which include nine diverse categories, form an integral part of the illustrious Siena Awards festival of visual arts.
The winning images will be showcased for the first time at the San Galgano Abbey in Siena, Italy, as part of an exhibition entitled "Above Us Only Sky."
Without further ado, here are all the winners for this year's competition.