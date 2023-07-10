Or Adar, a talented Israeli photographer, has claimed the coveted title of "Photo of the Year" with his aerial masterpiece titled "Must Resist."

The winners of the highly esteemed Drone Photo Awards 2023 have been unveiled, marking yet another milestone in the realm of aerial photography.

Amidst fierce competition and an array of breathtaking entries, Or Adar, an Israeli photographer, emerged as the overall victor, claiming the coveted title with their mesmerising masterpiece titled "Must Resist."

The photograph captures the essence of a powerful protest, as thousands of demonstrators find themselves partially concealed by the commanding presence of three colossal billboards.

The Drone Photo Awards, which include nine diverse categories, form an integral part of the illustrious Siena Awards festival of visual arts.

The winning images will be showcased for the first time at the San Galgano Abbey in Siena, Italy, as part of an exhibition entitled "Above Us Only Sky."

Without further ado, here are all the winners for this year's competition.

Photo Of The Year - 'Must Resist' by Or Adar

'Must resist' by Or Adar Credit: Siena Drone Photo Awards 2023

"An aerial view of protesters holding banners during a demonstration against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's judicial overhaul plans, in Tel Aviv. Tens of thousands of protesters took to the streets of Israeli cities for the ninth straight week, on Saturday 4 March, to fight a government plan to reform the country's court system". Or Adar

Urban Category - 'Playground' by Sebastian Piórek

'Playground' by Sebastian Piórek Credit: Siena Drone Photo Awards 2023

"A playground full of joy hidden somewhere deep in the south of Poland shows its beauty in the first flash of sun from above. This region is known for its mines and strongly urban character of architecture, so such a colourful playground is a kind of pearl from the ground and also from the air". Sebastian Piórek

Wildlife Category - 'Sleeping Giant' by Dhanu Paran

'Sleeping Giant' by Dhanu Paran Credit: Siena Drone Photo Awards 2023

"The elephant rests on its side, its massive body occupying a significant portion of the frame. Its wrinkled grey skin appears to harmonise effortlessly with the surrounding foliage, giving the impression that it is an inherent component of the landscape". Dhanu Paran

Sport Category - 'Highline' by David Machet

'Highline' by David Machet Credit: Siena Drone Photo Awards 2023

"In January 2021, amidst intense cold, the renowned tightrope walker Nathan Paulin successfully crossed a 200m long and 2.5cm wide "highline" at "Pointe d'Areu" in the Aravis range, at an altitude of 2460 meters. This incredible achievement required the dedicated efforts of a team of six individuals over the course of three days to execute this world premiere". David Machet

People Category - 'Beach Bliss' by Simon Heather

'Beach Bliss' by Simon Heather Credit: Siena Drone Photo Awards 2023

"Sun lovers bring their brightest towels, swimsuits and umbrellas to the shores of Cascais, creating a wonderful vibrant wallpaper when viewed from above. Life is better at the beach!". Simon Heather

Nature Category - 'Austfonna Ice Cap' by Thomas Vijayan

'Austfonna Ice Cap' by Thomas Vijayan Credit: Siena Drone Photo Awards 2023

"I have visited this place several times before, but last year it was disheartening to witness the sea ice melting as early as June. Our ship was able to navigate through the melted ice and reach the ice cap. However, even the ice cap had begun melting earlier than usual last year, which was a concerning observation". Thomas Vijayan

Abstract Category - 'The Exhausted Lungs Of Earth' by Ignacio Medem

'The Exhausted Lungs Of Earth' by Ignacio Medem Credit: Siena Drone Photo Awards 2023

"The Colorado River basin has been severely impacted by a combination of poor management and prolonged drought, reaching a critical point of no return. The intricate patterns formed by the water, metaphorically resembling the lungs of the earth, have become depleted and are teetering on the edge of collapse". Ignacio Medem

Wedding Category - 'Swim in the stars' by Krzysztof Krawczyk

'Swim in the stars' by Krzysztof Krawczyk Credit: Siena Drone Photo Awards 2023

"Under the heavy clouds, thousands of dry leaves glisten like stars from this vantage point, while gentle waves ripple beneath. The bride and groom find themselves in a boat adorned with beautiful flowers, creating a truly romantic scene". Krzysztof Krawczyk

Series Category - 'Foodscapes' by George Steinmetz

'Striped farmland' by George Steinmetz Credit: Siena Drone Photo Awards 2023

'Sorting sun-dried red chilli' by George Steinmetz Credit: Siena Drone Photo Awards 2023

'Organic gardens at the Chateau du Villandry' by George Steinmetz Credit: Siena Drone Photo Awards 2023