‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ dominates SAG Awards

Multiverse adventure Everything Everywhere All at Once took home the top movie honour at the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) awards on Sunday. The win for Best Motion Picture Cast cements its status as the front-runner for the best picture prize at next month's Academy Awards.
The film about a Chinese-American laundromat owner going through family turmoil has claimed a number of trophies at recent award ceremonies leading up to the most famous, the Oscars, which will be held on 12 March.
The SAG awards, held in Los Angeles, are often thought to be the most indicative of who will do well at the Oscars as the winners are voted for by the SAG-AFTRA acting union, which comprises the largest group of Oscar voters.
Actors in the science-fiction movie also earned awards, with lead female actor Michelle Yeoh scooping a gong alongside supporting actors Ke Huy Quan and Jamie Lee Curtis.
In her acceptance speech, Yeoh said, “This is not just for me. This is for every little girl that looks like me… Thank you for giving me a seat at the table."
It was a particularly special night for Ke Huy Quan too. He’d appeared in 1984’s Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom as a child star but had given up acting for years. His win for Male Actor in a Supporting Role marked the first time an Asian had won in the category.
In his speech, the Vietnamese-American said, "When I stepped away from acting it was because there were so few opportunities… The landscape looks so different now than before. Thank you to everyone in this room who contributed to these changes."
94-year-old Veteran actor James Hong, who plays Yeoh's father in the movie, spoke about his happiness that Asians were being recognised in Hollywood. "I got my first SAG card 70 years ago. Back in those days... producers said that Asians were not good enough and they are not box office - but look at us now," he said.
Everything Everywhere All at Once has already scored top prizes at both the Directors Guild and Producers Guild awards. The movie has also been a commercial success, selling over $107 million worth of tickets and it’s the highest-grossing movie ever for indie distributor A24.
The SAG award for best male movie actor went to Brendan Fraser for playing a struggling, severely obese man trying to reconnect with his daughter in The Whale. In an emotional acceptance speech, Fraser said his younger self "never would have believed that I would have been offered the role of my life."
Fraser was a box office star at the turn of the millennium, known for action films like The Mummy and George of the Jungle, but spent several years out of the spotlight. His win for the Darren Aronofsky-directed picture continues a hugely successful comeback for Fraser. "I just want you to know, all the actors out there who have gone through that or are going through that, I know how you feel, but believe me, if you just stay in there and put one foot in front of the other, you'll get to where you need to go," Fraser said during his acceptance speech.
The SAG awards also honour top television programmes and it was a great night for hit show ‘The White Lotus’. Its cast took home the drama series ensemble prize and the inimitable Jennifer Coolidge scooped the award for best female actor in a drama series. Mockumentary ‘Abbott Elementary’ won best TV comedy ensemble and Jessica Chastain (for George & Tammy), Jason Bateman (Ozark), Sam Elliott (1883) and Jean Smart (Hacks) all won prizes for their TV roles.
76-year-old Sally Field was presented with a lifetime achievement award for her nearly 60-year- long career which has seen her star in hits including Steel Magnolias, Forrest Gump and Lincoln. Accepting the award, she said, “There is not a day that I don’t feel quietly thrilled to call myself an actor.”
Tributes were paid to late famous faces including Ray Liotta, James Caan, Dame Olivia Newton John, Irene Cara and Dame Angela Lansbury also featured in the show's In Memoriam segment.
Both the SAG Awards and the BAFTAS are both seen as Oscar indicators - but this year, none of the major winners were the same.
Last week's BAFTAs were dominated by All Quiet on the Western Front, while Everything Everywhere All at Once only managed to win one of the 10 awards it was nominated for.
With two weeks left until the Oscars, it’s all to play for for all the movies nominated. The race for best actor is particularly exciting - no one has won their category across the Golden Globes, Critics Choice, BAFTAs or SAG Awards.
WINNERS
Motion picture cast
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
WINNER: Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Women Talking
Male actor in a leading role
Austin Butler, Elvis
Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
WINNER: Brendan Fraser, The Whale
Bill Nighy, Living
Adam Sandler, Hustle
Female actor in a leading role
Cate Blanchett, Tár
Viola Davis, The Woman King
Ana de Armas, Blonde
Danielle Deadwyler, Till
WINNER: Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Male actor in a supporting role
Paul Dano, The Fabelmans
Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
WINNER: Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse
Female actor in a supporting role
Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Hong Chau, The Whale
Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
WINNER: Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Stunt ensemble in a motion picture
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
WINNER: Top Gun: Maverick
The Woman King
Drama series ensemble
Better Call Saul
The Crown
Ozark
Severance
WINNER: The White Lotus
Comedy series ensemble
WINNER: Abbott Elementary
Barry
The Bear
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Male actor in a TV movie or miniseries
Steve Carell, The Patient
Taron Egerton, Blackbird
WINNER: Sam Elliott, 1883
Paul Walter Hauser, Blackbird
Evan Peters, Dahmer
Female actor in a TV movie or miniseries
Emily Blunt, The English
WINNER: Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy
Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
Niecy Nash, Dahmer
Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout
Male actor in a drama series
Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul
WINNER: Jason Bateman, Ozark
Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Adam Scott, Severance
Female actor in a drama series
WINNER: Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Julia Garner, Ozark
Laura Linney, Ozark
Zendaya, Euphoria
Male actor in a comedy series
Anthony Carrigan, Barry
Bill Hader, Barry
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
WINNER: Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Female actor in a comedy series
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
WINNER: Jean Smart, Hacks
Stunt ensemble in a TV series
Andor
The Boys
House of the Dragon
Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
WINNER: Stranger Things