Your favourite Hollywood stars pulled out all the stops on the red carpet for the 29th annual Screen Actors Guild awards in Los Angeles this weekend. From the most dramatic to the most elegant, we’ve put together all the hottest red carpet looks that you won’t want to miss.

Zendaya at the 29th annual SAG awards. Jordan Strauss/AP

Zendaya was nominated for best female actor in a drama series for her starring role as drug-addicted teen Rue in “Euphoria”. She channeled old Hollywood glamour on the red carpet with her sweeping baby pink Valentino haute couture gown – featuring 190 silk roses on the skirt.

Jamie Lee Curtis at the 29th annual SAG awards in Los Angeles. Jordan Strauss/AP

Jamie Lee Curtis, who won the award for best supporting actress for her role in Everything Everywhere All At Once, wore a stunning long-sleeved Romona Keveza gown in fire-engine red with a plunging neckline.

Cara Delevingne at the 29th annual SAG awards in Los Angeles. Jordan Strauss/AP

Model and actress Cara Delevigne brought the drama in a Carolina Herrera gown with a billowing overskirt that she showed off on the red carpet. It was her first SAG awards appearance. She’s nominated for best ensemble as part of the cast of the show “Only Murders in the Building”.

Amanda Seyfried at the 29th annual SAG awards in Los Angeles. AP Photo/Jordan Strauss

Amanda Seyfried channeled the 1960s in a lime green Prada mini dress with a square neckline and long square train. Seyfried was nominated for best female actor in a miniseries or television movie for her role as Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes in "The Dropout".

Austin Butler at the 29th annual SAG awards in Los Angeles. Jordan Strauss/AP

Elvis star Austin Butler was a blast from the past in his three-piece maroon Gucci suit with a white shirt and black bowtie.

Jessica Chastain at the 29th annual SAG awards in Los Angeles. Jordan Strauss/AP

Jessica Chastain proved once again that she can do no wrong when it comes to red carpet fashion. The “George and Tammy” star turned heads in a stunning fuchsia floor-length gown by Lebanese designer Zuhair Murad.

Cate Blanchett at the 29th annual SAG awards in Los Angeles. AP Photo/Jordan Strauss

Cate Blanchett made a statement in her form-fitting lace Armani Privé gown. It was the “third iteration” of the dress, repurposing lace from a gown the _T_ár actress had previously worn at the Golden Globes in 2014 and the Cannes Film Festival in 2018.

Michelle Yeoh at the 29th annual SAG awards in Los Angeles. AP Photo/Jordan Strauss

Everything Everywhere All At Once star Michelle Yeoh wore a dazzling Schiaparelli couture dress featuring a pop of yellow sequins down the front. She paired it with yellow diamond earrings by Moussaieff.

Eddie Redmayne at the 29th annual SAG awards in Los Angeles. Jordan Strauss/AP

Eddie Redmayne showed off a daring Saint Laurent ensemble, featuring an elegant blouse with an oversized bow and black velvet trousers. The star of The Good Nurse had Twitter aflutter, winning over some users who called his look “edgy” and “adventurous”.

Angela Bassett at the 29th annual SAG awards in Los Angeles. AP Photo/Jordan Strauss

Angela Bassett went all out in a canary yellow Giambattista Valli gown with tulle additions. The actress was nominated for her supporting role in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Paul Mescal at the 29th annual SAG awards in Los Angeles. AP Photo/Jordan Strauss

Irish actor Paul Mescal, who earned an Oscar nomination for his role in Aftersun, dazzled in a sheer overcoat encrusted with diamonds and pearls, which he layered over a navy dress shirt.

Ke Huy Quan at the 29th annual SAG awards in Los Angeles. Jordan Strauss/AP

_Everything Everywhere All At Once_’s Ke Huy Quan, whose heartfelt acceptance speeches have made him this awards season’s darling, has also been serving some exceptional suit game on the red carpet. This navy blue suit and bow-tie is no exception.

Jenna Ortega at the 29th annual SAG awards in Los Angeles. AP Photo/Jordan Strauss

Jenna Ortega, who’s been catapulted to worldwide stardom for her role in Netflix’s "Wednesday", channelled her character with an edgy all-black ensemble featuring a high slit and asymmetrical neckline. The vintage Versace gown was from the Italian label’s Fall 1994 Collection.

Stephanie Hsu at the 29th annual SAG awards in Los Angeles. Jordan Strauss/AP

And last but not least, Stephanie Hsu glimmered in another stunning Carolina Herrera gown. The Everything Everywhere All At Once star accessorised the crimson gown with Cartier jewellery and Christian Louboutin pumps.