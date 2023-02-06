Beyoncé may have become the most decorated artist in the history of the Grammy Awards and Harry Styles may be celebrating taking home the most coveted prize of best album of the year, but we all know there's so much more mileage to be made from being seen stepping out in the right, or perhaps, wrong outfit.

Social media will ensure the most outrageous, glamourous or just plain mad fashion creation will be gawped and googled around the world and survive way after even the longest stretch limo has been cleaned and prepared for carrying another car full of celebrities and their entourages.

Euronews Culture loves fashion, fast or slow, so here's our brief selection of some who got it right on the night.

Bebe Rexha celebrates Barbiecore with a custom Moschino cross-halter gown Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Bebe Rexha went back in time to the 1970s for inspiration for the show with her hot-pink Barbiecore look.

Here comes the sun with Kelsea Ballerini dressed by Prabal Gurung Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Prabal Gurung whipped up a custom sunny yellow chiffon look for country music singer Kelsea Ballerini with light-as-air back pieces she unfurled on the carpet.

Lizzo presented a floral fantasy designed by Dolce & Gabbana Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Lizzo wowed in a bright orange Dolce & Gabbana opera coat adorned with flowers and a huge hood. The coat was entirely embroidered with handmade silk flowers, and the gown was silk with crystal mesh Swarovski details.

Glorious gothic - Anitta shined in vintage Versace circa 2003. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Ruffles, ribbons and romance were the themes conjured up by best new artist nominee Anitta's flowing Versace outfit which combined leather and lace.

Harry Styles rocked in this harlequin inspired one-piece by French studio Egonlab AP Photo

No one would ever accuse Harry Styles of dressing down for an occasion. He walked the red carpet in a rainbow harlequin pattern jumpsuit adorned with Swarovski crystals designed by French brand Egonlab.

Taylor Swift keeps things cool in classic Roberto Cavalli Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

And last but by no means least on this mini list of stars is Taylor Swift. She wore a long two-piece sparkly skirt with a high-neck, long-sleeve crop top, all by Roberto Cavalli. And of course, all in her colour of the moment, midnight blue.