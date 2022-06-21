On the final day of Milan fashion week one of this year’s most hotly-anticipated collabs was unveiled as Harry Styles and Gucci launched their 'HA HA HA' collection.

On Monday, singer Styles and the famous fashion house's creative director Alessandro Michele joined the other menswear previews as they showcased a host of designs that seemed perfectly designed for the current heatwave in Europe.

A combination of the initials of 'Harry' and 'Alessandro', the name HA HA HA is also intended to tap into a sense of joy and adolescent freedom.

"In truth it was easier for him to play with me to create clothes, than for me to sing with him,'' Michele joked with reporters at a preview for the collection inside a Milan vintage store.

The pair have in, some ways, enjoyed a symbiotic relationship. Styles was just embarking on his solo career when Michele exploded to the top of the fashion world, proposing what was a new era of gender-fluid dressing, looks that immediately appealed to Styles.

Styles had incorporated into his wardrobe one of Michele's debut pieces as Gucci creative director, as he was breaking out from One Direction.

The relationship grew over the years and takes flight in frequent exchanges of fashion inspiration over WhatsApp, according to the Gucci designer.

"At times, WhatsApp becomes a mood board,'' Michele said.

Though two decades apart in age, Styles and Michele have found common ground in fashion. Michele says Styles restored a sort of adolescent glee, while Styles has matured into more tailored looks; the dual influences are present in the new collection.

The pair created a series of endearing block prints against gingham, featuring the collection's mascot, a grumpy teddy bear, as well as a munching squirrel, and a sheep and cherry combination.

Gucci styles tailored suit jackets from the prints, and pairs them with colourful, wide-legged trousers or distressed jeans.

The prints are repeated on pyjamas, while patches inject whimsy onto knitwear or a ribbed white tank. Accessories include an updated Jackie Bag covered with grommets.

Mixed on the racks of the vintage store, the Gucci HA HA HA collection was often hard to distinguish from the stock.

"It is a great compliment to me that it is confused with vintage,'' Michele said. "Vintage means well-made."