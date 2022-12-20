Look! Up in the sky!

Is it a bird?

Is it a plane?

No.

It's Tom Cruise...

In what has been described as the "biggest stunt in cinema history", new footage of Hollywood star Tom Cruise riding a motorcycle off a cliff and parachuting to safety has been released to the world.

The spectacular death-defying feat, which was filmed in September 2020 in Hellesylt, Norway, will be part of the latest instalment of the Mission: Impossible franchise, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One.

"This is far and away the most dangerous thing we have ever attempted," Cruise says in the featurette released by Paramount Pictures.

Which is saying a lot considering he's climbed the Burj Khalifa in Ghost Protocol, hung out of a plane in Rogue Nation, and done a HALO jump in Fallout...

The behind the scene looks at the filming of the stunt also reveals that Cruise performed the stunt six times in one day.

Pretty impressive for a 60-year-old...

The highly-anticipated Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One is set to be released in the United States on 14 July 2023.

Check out the video above for a look at Cruise's insane stunt.