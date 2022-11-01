Taylor Swift has made history by landing a perfect 10 in the charts after the release of her tenth studio album ‘Midnights’.

After Swift released Midnights on 21 October, the top 10 positions on the US Billboard Music charts are all taken up by songs from the album.

It’s a feat that’s never been achieved before in US chart history. The person to come closest was Drake, with nine of the top 10 spots in September 2021.

“10 out of 10 of the Hot 100??? On my 10th album??? I AM IN SHAMBLES,” the pop star tweeted Monday.

The number one spot was taken by ‘Anti-Hero’. The song has immediately gained traction online with the lyrics “It's me/hi/I'm the problem/It's me” popping up on multiple TikTok videos.

Following Anti-Hero is: ‘Lavender Haze’, ‘Maroon’, ‘Snow on the Beach’, and ‘Midnight Rain’.

The impressive feat for Swift comes off the back of her album shifting over a million units in a single week.

Midnights earned more than 1.2 million equivalent album units in just three days.

Given that people were saying the days of any artist shifting a million units in their first week was considered a thing of the past, that’s mighty impressive.

Even Beyoncé couldn’t manage that with her newest album released earlier this year. The closest of the megastars to attempt the feat was Adele’s triumphant return with ‘30’ that shifted 839,000 equivalent album units in its first week of release in 2021.

The front cover of Taylor Swift's 10th album 'Midnights' AP/AP

Midnights has been breaking records left, right, and centre. On its first day, the album broke a global Spotify record for most streams.

In the UK, Swift is also making waves. She is now the female artist with the second most UK number one albums, only behind Madonna.

However, the 10 out of 10 record she set in the US can’t be replicated as rules were brought in to only let the top three songs of an album chart after 16 of the 17 songs on Ed Sheeran’s 2017 album, ‘÷’ charted in the top 20.

Midnights has shot to the top of the charts in Ireland, Germany and Spain. It’s also had her best opening for France and Italy where it placed fifth and forth respectively.