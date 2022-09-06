Colin Farrell and Harry Styles dazzle at Venice Film Festival

The stars were out in force for this year's Venice Film Festival, with Colin Farrell at the top of the list.

The Irishman was accompanied by his fellow compatriot and actor Brendan Gleeson, as "The Banshees of Inisherin" makes the shortlist for the Golden Lion.

Fans and paparazzi waited at the Lido landing stage for the stars to sign autographs or take selfies, a typical sight during the Mostra.

"The Banshees of Inisherin" follows the lives of best friends Pádraic (Colin Farrell) and Colm (Brendan Gleeson), who live on a remote island off the west coast of Ireland. The pair fall out when Colm unexpectedly puts an end to their friendship, without warning or explanation.

Between drama and comedy, the film is directed by Martin McDonagh, director of In Bruges and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

Stylish Styles

But it was superstar Harry Styles who caused the most hysteria in the second week of the festival.

Thousands of fans were on hand for the red carpet arrival of the once boy-band singer-turned-actor.

He is on top of the bill with Florence Plugh from Olivia Wilde's new film, "Don't Worry Darling", screened out of competition.

Alice (Pugh) and Jack (Styles) are living in the idealised community of Victory, an experimental company town housing the men who work for the top-secret Victory Project and their families.

But Alice can’t help questioning exactly what they’re doing in Victory, and what’s really going on in this fabricated paradise.

The Venice Biennale ends on Saturday the 11th of September with the award of the Golden Lion.