Timothée Chalamet wins Venice. Go home, everyone - it’s all over.

Timothée Chalamet stars in one of this year’s most anticipated films, shows up to the Venice red carpet premiere in style, and drops pearls of wisdom on the role social media. What can’t he do?

Thank you, Timothée Chalamet - and to everyone else, on behalf of all men, our sincerest apologies for not being Timothée Chalamet.

The 26-year-old Academy Award-nominee is in Italy right now, where the film Bones And All (one of our top picks for this year’s festival) has had its world premiere at the 79th Venice International Film Festival. The film received an 8 ½-minute standing ovation at the opening screening. Alongside Laura Poitras’ Nan Goldin documentary All The Beauty And The Bloodshed, it is already one of the firm favourites to win major awards – if not the coveted Golden Lion – at this year’s Mostra.

To put those applause into context, Bones And All currently tops the clap-o-meter, out-slapping the Cate Blanchett-starring Tár (6 minutes), Alejandro Iñarritu’s Bardo (4 minutes) and Noah Baumbach’s opening film White Noise (150 seconds).

Bones And All teaser trailer

The film sees Chalamet reunite with director Luca Guadagnino after 2017’s Call Me By Your Name for the adaptation of Camille DeAngelis’ 2015 novel of the same name about two drifters who fall in love on a road trip. Oh, and they more-than-dabble in cannibalism.

As if the premise of a limb-chewing love odyssey wasn’t tantalising enough, Chalamet decided to show up to the red carpet wearing a swoon-inducing, shimmering blood-red backless jumpsuit that made gondolas capsize and induced a catatonic state on the Lido.

Feast your eyes on the following snaps – but be warned, prolonged viewing may cause slack jaw.

Timothée Chalamet on the red carpet AP Photo

Timothée Chalamet showing off a backless jumpsuit AP Photo

Timothée Chalamet with Bones And All co-star Taylor Russell AP Photo

That scarf neckline does give off some serious The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe / Mr.Tumnus vibes, don't you think?

The Chronicles of Narnia - Mr Tumnus (James McAvoy) Walt Disney Pictures

To say the outfit went viral and provoked some transatlantic reactions is putting it mildly, with Chalamaniacs going Chalamaladingdong over his threads and casual observers plunging into throws of accoutrement funks worldwide, thinking “I should really spruce up my wardrobe for the fall.”

Twitter was all over it.

Life altering stuff

Twitter approves

Chalamet wows in Venice

Well, quite

The ensemble was designed by French fashion designer Haider Ackermann, and some were less convinced:

A step too far?

Not entirely wrong

Chalamet is known for his boundary-pushing ensembles, including wearing a Louis Vuitton harness to the 2019 Golden Globes, and his latest look further cements that outfits challenging male style stereotypes are a trend that’s here to stay.

Harry Styles has also taken genderfluid outfits to another level – to the extent he has been accused of queerbaiting – and recently, Brad Pitt wore a skirt for the promotion of his new film Bullet Train, joining the likes of Oscar Isaac, A$AP Rocky and Kid Cudi in this bare-legged presence at media events.

“Societal collapse is in the air”

As if all of this stylish commotion wasn’t enough, Chalamet stated that Bones And All, a story set in the 80s, focuses on “intensely isolated young people, without identity” at a time when social media did not exist.

He decided to opine some thoughts on social media at the press conference, and as much as he didn’t hold back, his comments are some of the most thoughtful in recent memory.

“To be young now, and to be young whenever – I can only speak for my generation – is to be intensely judged,” said the actor ahead of the world premiere. “I can’t imagine what it is to grow up without the onslaught of social media, and it was a relief to play characters that are wrestling with an internal dilemma, absent the need to immediately go on Reddit or Twitter, Instagram or TikTok, to figure out where they fit in.”

His co-star Taylor Russell shared Chalamet’s concerns, adding that social media can be considered a threat.

“I have a little brother who’s 20-ish, and thinking about him in this world, and the self-judgement and judgement of others that people seem so flooded with every day in such a drastic and severe way is so scary”, said Russell. “Because the hope is that you can find your own compass within all of it and that seems like a difficult task now.”

Luca Guadagnino and Timothée Chalamet Venice International Film Festival

Chalamet went on to add that the pressure felt by his generation is not easy.

“Without casting judgement on that. If you can find your tribe there, then all power. But I think it’s tough to be alive now. Societal collapse is in the air – it smells like it. Without being pretentious, that’s why these movies matter. That’s the role of the artist, or so I’m told – to shine a light on what’s going on.”

So, once again, thank you Timothée Chalamet, and props for not limiting your presence on the Lido to sartorial prowesses on the red carpet.

Bones And All premiered at the Venice International Film Festival and is released in cinemas on 23 November. The festival runs until 10 September.