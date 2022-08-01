News
See
Hear
Taste
Touch
Smell
Series
Series
The Kitchen
Creators
Cinema
Rural rebels
Musica
Cult
Scenes
Meet the locals
Visit Euronews
This content is not available in your region
Scenes
Meet the surfers who are making waves in the Gaza Strip
In partnership with
euronews_icons_loading
Muhammad Abu Ghanem was just seven years old when he fell in love with surfing
By
Nazneen Zahan
&
Ruwaida Amer
•
Updated:
01/08/2022 - 18:46
You might also like
Scenes
The cowboys roaming the deserts of Bahrain
Scenes
Meet the first female air sports pilot in the Middle East
Scenes
Meet Super Sam, the endurance athlete fuelled by the superpower of autism