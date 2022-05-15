Ukraine’s victory in the Eurovision Song Contest boosted the morale of those still in the war-torn country.

For many people on the streets of the Ukrainian port city of Odesa, the news that the Kalush orchestra won because of popular support gave people a reason to smile.

‘It’s very important for us because it means people in Europe support us,” one woman told Euronews.

“Even other countries gave us so many votes. That’s why we feel like support from everyone from Europe”.

“We are very proud of our guys that they won Eurovision,” said another person in Odessa.

“This is very important, not only for us but for the whole of Ukrainian”.

President Zelenskyy also marked the importance of the win for his country.

"Our courage impresses the world. Our music conquers Europe! Next year Ukraine will host Eurovision! For the third time in its history. And I believe - not the last," he wrote on the Telegram app.

"We will do our best to one day host the participants and guests of Eurovision in Ukrainian Mariupol”.

Despite celebrations across Ukraine, some stressed that it’s more important than concrete help, such as money and weapons, follows suit now that their country needs it the most.

“The support yes warms our heart, but we would like to see more action…closing the sky and everything,” a woman in Odesa told Euronews.