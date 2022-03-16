Taiwanese musicians show solidarity with Ukraine in protest concert

Taiwanese musicians and singers put on a moving performance in Taipei, to protest the Russian invasion and show solidarity with the Ukrainian people.

The concert took place in front of the Russian representative office building.

"We hope more people around the world can unite to stop this war," one of the performing singers, Lo Sirong, said, "so that the sufferings of the innocent people of Ukraine will stop."

Similar musical performances have been taking place all across the globe.

For example, a group of opera singers gathered in the centre of Lviv at the weekend to sing Ukraine's national anthem.

A musician dubbed the 'cellar violinist' also became a social media sensation, after playing to comfort fellow Ukrainians in a bomb shelter in the besieged city of Kharkiv.

Check out the video above to hear the performance in Taiwan