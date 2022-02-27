Ukrainians in Kyiv prepare Molotov cocktails

Ukrainians started preparing Molotov cocktails in Kyiv amid fears of possible Russian intrusion into the city.
Huge explosions lit up the sky early Sunday near the capital, Kyiv, where terrified residents hunkered down in homes, underground garages and subway stations in anticipation of a full-scale Russian assault.
Officials maintained a 39-hour curfew to keep people off the capital's streets until Monday morning, complicating the task of assessing the intensity of the fighting.
Zelenskyy's office said explosions were reported at Kyiv International Airport.
Ukrainian men and women join the fight in Dnipro
Kharkiv blood donation centre hit by shelling
People shelter inside the Radisson Blu hotel in central Kyiv
Ukrainians shelter in Kyiv metro amid Russia threat
Ukraine military forces were seen near St. Michael's Golden-Domed Monastery in Kyiv
Poland train station becomes relief centre for Ukrainians
Europe's landmarks turned blue and yellow in solidarity with Ukraine
Moscow police disperse crowd protesting against Ukraine war
Ukraine military forces seen on streets of Kyiv
Ukrainians fleeing invasion pack Polish train station
Dozens of anti-war protesters detained in Saint Petersburg
Protesters rallies all around Europe in support of Ukraine
Russia attack aftermath at Ukraine military site
Russia vehicles near Crimea-Ukraine border
Ukraine: residential buildings shelled as Putin launches 'military operation'