Evan Rachel Wood accuses ex Marilyn Manson of rape in new documentary

American actress Evan Rachel Wood has accused singer Marilyn Manson of raping her while taking advantage of the filming of a music video. Manson has denied the claim.

34-year-old Wood, known for her roles in the series 'Westworld' and "Thirteen", makes the accusations in the HBO documentary 'Phoenix Rising,' presented at this year's Sundance Film Festival.

The production shows the fight to increase the statute of limitations for sex crimes to allow victims to obtain justice.

The actress returns to the filming of the music video for Manson's single 'Heart-Shaped Glasses' which took place in 2007 – they went public about their relationship which would end three years later.

"We had talked about a simulated sex scene. But when the cameras were rolling, he started to really penetrate me," says the young woman.

"I never agreed to that," she insists.

'I was forced into a commercial sex act under a false pretext'

Manson shooting promotional material in Paris during the same year Wood alleges the assault took place AFP

Wood explains that she "didn't know how to say no" because she had "been conditioned and trained never to answer, to go to the end at all costs."

She was 18-years-old at the time of the alleged assault. Press focused on their couple's 19-year age gap throughout the duration of their relationship.

"I was forced into a commercial sex act under a false pretext [...] I was raped in front of a camera", she testifies.

During the attack she describes the crew as being "very embarrassed, and that nobody knew what to do."

According to the documentary, Marilyn Manson then pressured the young woman to assure reporters that there was no real sex scene during filming.

Representatives for Manson deny all claims

Wood testifying in a US court in 2018 to fight for better protections for abuse survivors

The singer's attorney, Howard King, denies the accusations.

"Of all of Evan Rachel Wood's false claims about Brian Warner, his fanciful retelling of the Heart-Shaped Glasses music video set 15 years ago is the most brazen and easily disproved, as there were many witnesses," he writes in a statement to AFP.

"The simulated sex scene required several hours of filming with multiple takes from different angles, and several long breaks between each camera installation," says the lawyer.

"Brian didn't have sex with Evan on that set, and she knows that's the truth," King continues.

Several women, like actress Esmé Bianco ('Game of Thrones'), have accused Marilyn Manson of rape and other assaults, which he denies.

The Los Angeles police confirmed last year that they had opened an investigation into accusations of violence within the framework of the couple against the singer, relating to acts committed between 2009 and 2011.

Now 53-years-old, Marilyn Manson continues his eerie, goth-inspired public persona in make-up, wearing two different eye lenses, and donning jet-black hair.

His record label Loma Vista Recordings and his talent agency CAA both severed relations with the singer following the accusations against him.

However, his recording career went unharmed last year following an appearance on 'Jail, Pt. 2', released last year on Kanye West's album, 'Donda'.