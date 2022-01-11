Rolling Stones honoured with UK stamps featuring iconic perfomances

Arguably the most famous rock'n'roll band in the world, The Rolling Stones have been honoured with a special set of stamps by Britain's Royal Mail to mark the band's sixtieth anniversary, the postal service announced Tuesday.

The British postal service said the set of 12 stamps will feature some of the rock 'n' roll veterans' iconic performances over the past five decades.

The Stones got together in 1962 and the images include their 1969 concert in Hyde Park, Knebworth in the UK in 1976, and Rotterdam in the Netherlands in 1995, among others.

The event in Hyde Park was just two days after their band member Brian Jones had died and Mick Taylor took over, the latter then replaced by Ronnie Wood.

A further four stamps, presented in a Miniature Sheet, feature two shots of the band together and two of their vintage worldwide tour posters.

The Rolling Stones become only the fourth music group to feature in a dedicated stamp issue, after The Beatles in 2007, Pink Floyd in 2016, and Queen in 2020.

The band has sold an estimated 250 million records, and their countless awards include four Grammys, three MTV Music Awards, and nine NME Awards.

In 1989, they were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

The Stones celebrate their 60th anniversary this year, after their drummer Charlie Watts died in August 2021, aged 80.

Sadly, Watts didn't live to see the stamps, which will go on general sale from January 20, 2022.