A store dedicated to legendary British rock band The Rolling Stones is opening to the public in London's Carnaby Street, offering branded clothes and objects to tourists and fans.
All these products will of course be marked with the famous Rolling Stones logo: red lips and provocative sticking-out tongue.
A logo created almost 50 years ago by a young art student named John Pasche whom the group had then paid 50 pounds.
The new shop was prevented from opening its doors as planned earlier this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
However, despite a lower than average number of shoppers currently out on London's streets, staff are confident it can be a success.
The surrounding Soho district was the epicentre of the mythical Swinging Sixties, the era of a cultural revolution, the celebration of hedonism, and the store recapitulates that time.
More No Comment
Trump supporters stage motorcade near Portland, Oregon
Extinction Rebellion activists block one of Warsaw's main streets
Typhoon Haishen batters southern Japan
Scores arrested at protest over Hong Kong election delay
Austrian breaks world record with extreme ice feat
London holds first-ever mural festival despite coronavirus crisis
Japanese coastguard rescues second survivor from capsized cattle ship
NASA fires booster in latest test for future moon rocket
Thousands take exams outside in bid to weather coronavirus pandemic
Jacob Blake family holds community celebration to counter Trump visit
Can Japan's ancient Noh theatre survive coronavirus?
A 300-metre long 3D artwork adds beauty to a neighbourhood in Jakarta.
Extinction Rebellion begins fresh series of UK climate protests
Typhoon Maysak sweeps over southern Japan
Citroen 2CV race goes ahead at Snetterton despite terrible conditions
Colombian priest holds mass in drive-in Cinema
London stages 'die-in' protest against police brutality and racism
Mourning and masks: Shiites in Iran mark Ashoura amid COVID-19
Migrants move off Banksy rescue vessel as ships come to its aid
Socially-distanced spectators watch the Tour de France start from Nice