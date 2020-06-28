Rolling Stones threaten to sue Trump over music at reelection rallies

The Rolling Stones have threatened to sue Donald Trump over his campaign's use of their music at rallies.

The British rock band's legal team is working with a music rights organisation to stop their music from being played during the US president's reelection campaign.

"The BMI have notified the Trump campaign on behalf of the Stones that the unauthorised use of their songs will constitute a breach of its licensing agreement," the Stones said, according to AP.

"If Donald Trump disregards the exclusion and persists, then he would face a lawsuit for breaking the embargo and playing music that has not been licensed."

The band's 1969 classic “You Can’t Always Get What You Want” was recently played at Trump's rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, an event that was heavily criticised for being held while the US is in the midst of an accelerating coronavirus epidemic.

Their song "She's a rainbow" was also played at the rally.

It's not the first time musicians have protested the use of their music in political campaigns. The Stones previously complained during Trump's 2016 campaign about the use of their music.

The family of musician Tom Petty said they issued a cease and desist notice to the Trump campaign over the use of the late rock star's song "I won't back down" in Tulsa.

"Trump was in no way authorised to use this song to further a campaign that leaves too many Americans and common sense behind," the family posted on Petty's Twitter account.

"Both the late Tom Petty and his family firmly stand against racism and discrimination of any kind. Tom Petty would never want a song of his used for a campaign of hate," the statement added.

Pop star Rihanna also spoke out that she didn't want her music played at a Trump rally in 2018. Neil Young previously told the Trump campaign to stop using his music during the 2016 election.

Elton John told the Guardian in 2016 that he also didn't want his music used at Trump rallies nor during the US elections at all.