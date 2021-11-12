Sloane Place restaurant's award-winning chefs, Bernhard Mayer and Maryono share with The Kitchen their aromatic lamb & coconut yellow curry recipe. The cuisine of the London-based restaurant is inspired by the very best of Asian and European cooking.

Curry is a cuisine that celebrates the joy of sharing and has been a British staple since the days of the Raj. This is a rich and delicious recipe using a thoroughly British meat – lamb – combined with exotic spices and flavours that Chefs Bernhard and Maryono have come to love during decades of cheffing across Asia and Europe.

This yellow curry is a customer favourite as it works as well in the summer with its freshness, as it does in winter for its warmth and heartiness. Perfect for a crowd or something to last the week (the taste just gets better and better after a day or two).

Aromatic lamb & coconut yellow curry Chef Bernhard and Maryono

Chef Bernhard and Maryono's aromatic lamb & coconut yellow curry

Serves: (8-10 portions)

Cooking time: 1 hour and 30 minutes

Ingredients

2 kg lamb shoulder (boneless), cut into small chunks

500 grams of banana shallot (normal shallots will do), peeled

100 grams of ginger

150 grams of garlic, peeled

150 grams of red chilli

50 grams of galangal (or more ginger if you can’t find galangal)

3 stems of lemongrass, tough outer layer removed

5 pieces of Kaffir limes leaves

30 grams of turmeric powder

1 tablespoon of coriander powder

½ tablespoon of cumin powder

¼ teaspoon of cinnamon powder

¼ teaspoon of fennel powder

½ tablespoon of Black pepper powder

¼ teaspoon of cardamon powder

15 grams of candlenut (or peanuts)

6 plum Tomatoes

1 teaspoon palm sugar

½ tablespoon of tamarind

¼ teaspoon nutmeg

1-litre of chicken stock

1-litre coconut milk

1 ½ teaspoon of salt

200 ml of vegetable oil

Garnishes (optional):

Roasted cauliflower

Diced sauteed courgettes

Braised cherry tomatoes

Bamboo shoots

Fresh coriander leaves

Sliced chilli

Spring onion

Method:

In an electric blender, blend shallots, garlic, ginger and chilli with one or two tablespoons of vegetable oil until a smooth paste forms. Set aside, then use the same blender to puree the tomatoes. Heat a large pot to medium heat, add vegetable oil then sauté the paste from step 1 until fragrant, keep stirring to avoid burning, then add the blended tomatoes. Put all the spice powders into a bowl, add one or two tablespoons of vegetable oil and mix it until you get a smooth paste, now add to the pot and keep stirring. Keep simmering on low heat to avoid burning. Add the diced lamb shoulder to the pot, increase heat, keep stirring until the meat is nicely coated with the sauce. Add kaffir lime leaves, lemongrass and galangal, followed by palm sugar, chicken stock and salt. Bring to boil, put a lid on and braise in the over at 180 *C for approx. 90 – 120 minutes until the lamb is tender. Prepare your garnishes, if using. Cauliflower florets can be put in the same oven as the curry for 1 hour. Add the coconut milk and stir in before serving. Serve hot with steamed Jasmine or Basmati rice on the side and the optional garnishes.

About the chefs