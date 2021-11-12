Sloane Place restaurant's award-winning chefs, Bernhard Mayer and Maryono share with The Kitchen their aromatic lamb & coconut yellow curry recipe. The cuisine of the London-based restaurant is inspired by the very best of Asian and European cooking.
Curry is a cuisine that celebrates the joy of sharing and has been a British staple since the days of the Raj. This is a rich and delicious recipe using a thoroughly British meat – lamb – combined with exotic spices and flavours that Chefs Bernhard and Maryono have come to love during decades of cheffing across Asia and Europe.
This yellow curry is a customer favourite as it works as well in the summer with its freshness, as it does in winter for its warmth and heartiness. Perfect for a crowd or something to last the week (the taste just gets better and better after a day or two).
Chef Bernhard and Maryono's aromatic lamb & coconut yellow curry
Serves: (8-10 portions)
Cooking time: 1 hour and 30 minutes
Ingredients
- 2 kg lamb shoulder (boneless), cut into small chunks
- 500 grams of banana shallot (normal shallots will do), peeled
- 100 grams of ginger
- 150 grams of garlic, peeled
- 150 grams of red chilli
- 50 grams of galangal (or more ginger if you can’t find galangal)
- 3 stems of lemongrass, tough outer layer removed
- 5 pieces of Kaffir limes leaves
- 30 grams of turmeric powder
- 1 tablespoon of coriander powder
- ½ tablespoon of cumin powder
- ¼ teaspoon of cinnamon powder
- ¼ teaspoon of fennel powder
- ½ tablespoon of Black pepper powder
- ¼ teaspoon of cardamon powder
- 15 grams of candlenut (or peanuts)
- 6 plum Tomatoes
- 1 teaspoon palm sugar
- ½ tablespoon of tamarind
- ¼ teaspoon nutmeg
- 1-litre of chicken stock
- 1-litre coconut milk
- 1 ½ teaspoon of salt
- 200 ml of vegetable oil
Garnishes (optional):
- Roasted cauliflower
- Diced sauteed courgettes
- Braised cherry tomatoes
- Bamboo shoots
- Fresh coriander leaves
- Sliced chilli
- Spring onion
Method:
- In an electric blender, blend shallots, garlic, ginger and chilli with one or two tablespoons of vegetable oil until a smooth paste forms.
- Set aside, then use the same blender to puree the tomatoes.
- Heat a large pot to medium heat, add vegetable oil then sauté the paste from step 1 until fragrant, keep stirring to avoid burning, then add the blended tomatoes.
- Put all the spice powders into a bowl, add one or two tablespoons of vegetable oil and mix it until you get a smooth paste, now add to the pot and keep stirring. Keep simmering on low heat to avoid burning.
- Add the diced lamb shoulder to the pot, increase heat, keep stirring until the meat is nicely coated with the sauce.
- Add kaffir lime leaves, lemongrass and galangal, followed by palm sugar, chicken stock and salt.
- Bring to boil, put a lid on and braise in the over at 180 *C for approx. 90 – 120 minutes until the lamb is tender.
- Prepare your garnishes, if using. Cauliflower florets can be put in the same oven as the curry for 1 hour.
- Add the coconut milk and stir in before serving.
- Serve hot with steamed Jasmine or Basmati rice on the side and the optional garnishes.
About the chefs