Life in the slow lane? Porsche buys stake in FlixBus and Greyhound

The world-famous car manufacturer says its share is worth a "low double-digit million" euro figure.

ADVERTISEMENT

An investor group including car maker Porsche is taking a 35% stake in Flix, a German transportation company.

Flix, which is thought to be valued at more than €3bn, is known for operating FlixBuses and trains in Europe, along with Greyhound bus services in North America.

According to a source cited by Reuters earlier this year, the total value of the deal is more than €1bn, although Porsche announced that its individual stake is worth a "low double-digit million" euro figure.

That suggests that Porsche's stake is relatively small and that the 35% stake is dominated by co-investors.

Also contributing to the deal is private equity firm EQT and German billionaire investor Klaus-Michael Kuehne.

In July, EQT shared news of the joint investment, at the time disclosing Kuehne as co-investor but not Porsche.

"Flix is an impressive success story," said Porsche on Monday.

"We see great growth potential for sustainable and affordable mobility services in the future and are looking forward to supporting Flix as it continues to expand its platform globally. The joint investment with EQT exemplifies our approach to work with globally leading investors to implement our investment strategy."

Flix is currently operating in more than 40 countries worldwide, and increased its revenue by 30% to €2bn in the last fiscal year.

According to Bloomberg sources, the firm was planning to launch an IPO in Frankfurt in June, although the move was postponed because of disagreements over the €4bn valuation being sought.

In late May, the same sources suggested that a September listing may be on the cards.

The deal with Porsche is scheduled to be finalised by the end of 2024.

Also on Monday, Posche said that it is financially positioned to consider further portfolio investments.

"In doing so, we pursue an active portfolio development approach. The current stock market environment and the resulting overall decrease in company valuations are creating attractive opportunities," Johannes Lattwein, Porsche SE's board member for finance and IT, said in a statement.