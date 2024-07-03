Whale Cloud reveals plan to revolutionise digital landscape with AI

George Zhao, Deputy CMO of Whale Cloud International, spoke to Euronews’ Angela Barnes at GSMA MWC in Shanghai about recent company advancements and recruiting European talent.

ADVERTISEMENT

Leading technology companies gathered in Shanghai last week for GSMA’s Mobile World Congress (MWC) with hundreds of company innovations on display, including advancements from data intelligence technology group Whale Cloud.

George Zhao, Deputy CMO of Whale Cloud, talked to Euronews about the group’s latest tech developments, how it keeps operations stable, working in European markets - and the tech trends he was most excited about at MWC.

“We have over 20 years of history. We started in the Chinese market and then we entered into the international marketplace,” Zhao said.

He further explained how Whale Cloud provides professional telecom software development and delivery, cloud computing, big data analytics, AI - enabled service operations, FinTech solutions and other professional services including planning and consulting.

“We are investing quite a lot in new digital solutions…to enable our telco clients to explore new revenue streams,” he added.

Zhao also talked about the work Whale Cloud carries out in European markets and how it has operations set up in the UK, Belgium and in other European locations.

“We are providing them systems to support the end-to-end digitalisation and enhanced internal operational efficiency,” he added.

Watch the full interview with George Zhao, Deputy CMO of Whale Cloud International, above.