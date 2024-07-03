Honor CEO reveals phones to reduce eye strain and detect AI deepfakes

Honor was among the global tech companies that gathered in Shanghai in China last week for GSMA Mobile World Congress (MWC) to showcase its latest mobile offerings. Euronews spoke to the group's CEO George Zhao at the event to hear more about its focus on AI.

The global smartphone technology company's chief executive officer, George Zhao, spoke to Euronews after Honor’s Magic V2 phone device won the "best smartphone in Asia" award at the expo. He talked about the company’s innovations, including its AI Defocus Eye Protection offering, which is a type of glass that reduces eye strain.

"Taking eye protection from prevention to creating technology that can lead to relief for consumers, Honor's AI Defocus Eye Protection has been shown to decrease users' transient myopia by 13 degrees on average after reading for 25 minutes, with some users experiencing a maximum reduction of 75 degrees," he said.

Mitigating AI deepfakes

On mitigating deepfakes, George Zhao further explained how the tech company has introduced AI Deepfake Detection that can combat online misinformation by identifying and potentially flagging manipulated videos.

"To help prevent fraud and detect digitally manipulated content, AI Deepfake Detection examines frame-by-frame information such as eye contact, lighting, image clarity, and video playback to identify flaws that are imperceptible to the human eyes," he added.

Honor CEO George Zhao delivering a keynote speech at GSMA MWC in Shanghai Euronews

Honor said the cloud-based deepfake detection software uses sophisticated algorithms to analyse key parameters such as eye contact, image clarity and video playback to detect manipulated images.

“Typically, you know, AI is so powerful, with the deepfakes, with the cloud AI, maybe in one second in front of the camera, you can change our face…but with the on-device AI we can detect the deepfake AI face changes. So we can protect the people. This is the future of on-device AI capabilities,” George Zhao told Euronews’ Angela Barnes.

Watch the full interview with Honor’s CEO George Zhao above.