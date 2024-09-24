NewsletterNewslettersEventsEventsPodcasts
Flooding did not pose threat to Hungary's only nuclear power plant

The Paks Plant is Hungary's only nuclear power plant.
The Paks Plant is Hungary's only nuclear power plant.
By Nora Shenouda
Published on
The flooding as a result of the heavy rainfall across Central Europe did not pose a risk to the Paks nuclear power plant's energy production.

The heavy rainfull brought by Storm Boris left a trail of destruction as it passed over Central Europe, resulting in extreme floods from Romania to Poland.

The city of Pacs in Central Hungary was not spared by the heavy flooding, as the water levels of the Danube River peaked at 806 centimetres near the city.

However, the high water levels, which are now slowly receding, did not impact the plant's energy production. The necessary precautions were taken to ensure that the Paks nuclear power plant was able to continue to operate without disruption.

Watch the video in the player above to find out more.

