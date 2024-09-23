NewsletterNewslettersEventsEventsPodcasts
Moscow-built bridge to Crimea is unlawful, Ukraine claims in court

FILE: A seized Ukrainian ship, left, is towed by a Russian coast guard boat out of the port in Kerch, Crimea, with the Kerch bridge in the background, 17 November 2019
FILE: A seized Ukrainian ship, left, is towed by a Russian coast guard boat out of the port in Kerch, Crimea, with the Kerch bridge in the background, 17 November 2019 Copyright Krym 24 via AP
Copyright Krym 24 via AP
By Euronews with AP
Published on
The €3.15-billion, 19-kilometre bridge built by Russia across the Kerch Strait after it annexed Crimea in 2014 is meant to enable the Kremlin to control Ukraine's Sea of Azov, Kyiv's legal representatives said in front of the Permanent Court of Arbitration.

Moscow is seeking to illegally seize control of the strategically important Sea of Azov and Kerch Strait, Ukraine said, as hearings opened in a high-stakes arbitration case at the Hague.

The hearings at the Permanent Court of Arbitration are the latest in a string of international legal cases involving Russia and Ukraine linked to Moscow's 2014 unilateral annexation of Crimea and its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in early 2022, even as fighting continues to rage on battlefields in Ukraine.

"Russia wants to take the Sea of Azov and Kerch Strait for itself, and so it has built a great gate at the entrance to keep international shipping out while allowing small Russian river vessels in," Ukrainian representative Anton Korynevych told a panel of arbitrators.

The €3.15-billion, 19-kilometre bridge built by Russia across the Kerch Strait after the annexation of Crimea linking the Black and Azov seas carries road and rail traffic on separate sections and is vital to sustaining the Kremlin's assault in southern Ukraine.

"The bridge is unlawful and it must come down," Korynevych told the arbitration panel.

Ukraine filed the case in 2016, two years after Russia annexed Crimea. It accused Moscow of subsequently breaching a UN maritime treaty by building the bridge, barring Ukrainian fishermen from waters they traditionally fished, damaging the environment and plundering underwater archaeological sites.

Kyiv is seeking unspecified compensation.

Russia insists the arbitration court does not have jurisdiction. It says that if its five judges decide they do have jurisdiction, the court should dismiss Ukraine's claims.

"Ukraine's accusations in this case are, of course, completely groundless and hopeless," Russian Agent Gennady Kuzmin told the panel.

He argued that the Sea of Azov and Kerch Strait constitute "internal waters" not covered by the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, the treaty Ukraine alleges Russia is breaching.

After Monday's two opening statements, the panel hearings will continue for days behind closed doors. A final ruling could take years.

Share this articleComments

Permanent Court of Arbitration Crimea Kerch Strait Russia's invasion of Ukraine Sea of Azov Crimean Bridge