ADVERTISEMENT

Tens of thousands of motorcyclists gathered at Portuguese shrine to get helmets blessed

Motorcyclists arrive at the parking lots around the Roman Catholic holy shrine of Fatima to attend the IX Pilgrimage of the Blessing of Helmets that draws tens of thousands, i
Motorcyclists arrive at the parking lots around the Roman Catholic holy shrine of Fatima to attend the IX Pilgrimage of the Blessing of Helmets that draws tens of thousands, i Copyright Ana Brigida/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved
Copyright Ana Brigida/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved
By Euronews with AP
Published on
The blessing of the helmets has become one of the great events and one of the great pilgrimages to Fatima's shrine in recent years. This year’s was the largest ever.

ADVERTISEMENT

Around 180,000 motorcyclists gathered in Portugal on Sunday to get their helmets blessed. 

At the Fatima shrine in the central region of the country, the Pilgrimage of the Blessing of Helmets has become one of the great events in recent years – with this year’s being the largest ever. 

Under the motto “We are shaped and guided by what we love,” the pilgrimage started with a parade of motor bikers carrying Our Lady of Fatima’s statute next to the Basilica of the Holy Trinity. 

Afterwards, there was a Mass during which the bikers’ helmets were blessed. 

The annual pilgrimage is organised by ABC (Blessing of Helmets Association) as well as various national and international motorcycle clubs.  

“This place is, without a doubt, a moment of encounter, a moment of conviviality and also a moment of manifestation of faith. Basically, many of these motorcyclists come to ask for God’s protection through our Lady for their trips,” said Father Carlos Cabecinhas, the Rector of the Sanctuary of Fatima. 

National authorities indicate that 8,938 accidents involving motorcycles occurred in 2023 in Portugal. 124 people were killed and 766 seriously wounded. 

