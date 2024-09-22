Motorcyclists arrive at the parking lots around the Roman Catholic holy shrine of Fatima to attend the IX Pilgrimage of the Blessing of Helmets that draws tens of thousands, i - Copyright Ana Brigida/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved

By Euronews with AP

The blessing of the helmets has become one of the great events and one of the great pilgrimages to Fatima's shrine in recent years. This year’s was the largest ever.