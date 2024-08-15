Kyiv claims its forces advanced further into Russia's Kursk region, gaining more ground and capturing the Russian town of Sudzha.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ukraine captured the Russian town of Sudzha as troops advanced further into the Kursk region on Thursday, according to authorities in Kyiv.

It would be the largest Russian town to fall under Ukraine's control since the start of its cross-border incursion more than a week ago.

Although it only had a prewar population of around 5,000 people, Sudzha is the administrative centre for the border area of Russia's Kursk region. It is larger than any other towns or settlements that Ukraine says its forces have taken since the incursion began on 6 August.

It also sits at the intersection of a major Russian gas line going into Europe, the Druzhba pipeline.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukraine's military was setting up a command office in Sudzha, which suggests that Ukraine might plan to remain in the Kursk region long-term — or just signal Moscow that it may intend to do so.

He didn't elaborate on what functions the office might handle, though he said earlier that Ukraine would be distributing humanitarian aid to Sudzha residents in need.

Satellite images taken on Wednesday by Planet Labs PBC show damage to an air base in Borisoglebsk after a Ukrainian drone struck it. The images show the attack caused damage to two hangars. It remains unclear which purpose the hangars served.

There also appeared to be damage potentially done to two fighter aircraft at the base.

Experts suggest the attack may be a diversion to prevent Russian airstrikes on Ukraine, as well as that it could hinder Moscow's advancement in the Donbas.

Russia declared a federal-level state of emergency for the border region of Belgorod, which is next to Kursk after a regional-level emergency was declared the day prior.

Russian Defence Minister Andrey Belousov spoke at a meeting with military officials and Belgorod’s regional governor and said a plan was put into place to ensure territorial integrity and the protection of the border regions.

“First of all, we are talking about improving the effectiveness of the command and control system in cooperation with other law enforcement agencies and the administration of the Belgorod region,” Belousov said.

He added that measures include “identifying responsible officials, allocating additional forces and funds that will be sent to fulfil the main tasks.”

Tens of thousands have left Kursk

Meanwhile, Kursk’s regional governor has ordered the evacuation of additional towns and villages in the border area.

People were boarding buses in Rylsk and Lgovsk on Wednesday, and military personnel and local authorities are working to evacuate residents from Glushkovo, a village of some 5,000 in the region around 40 km from the border with Ukraine.

Russian officials say roughly 121,000 people have been evacuated from Kursk since Ukraine began its surprise cross-border offensive on 6 August.

According to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, a Ukrainian military commander’s office will be established, although the function of the office remains unclear.