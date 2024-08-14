Japan set for new PM as Kishida bows out of party leadership contest

By Euronews with AP

Prime Minister Fumio Kushida said that the LDP needs a new face to cast off the shadow of a corruption scandal that has loomed over the party in recent months.

Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, in a surprise move Wednesday, announced he will not run in the upcoming party leadership vote in September, paving the way for Japan to have a new prime minister.

Kishida was elected president of his governing Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) in 2021 and his three-year term expires in September. Whoever wins the party vote will succeed him as prime minister because the LDP controls both houses of parliament.

A new face is a chance for the party to show that it's changing for the better, Kishida said, adding that he will support the new leader.

"We need to clearly show an LDP reborn," Kishida told a news conference Wednesday. "In order to show a changing LDP, the most obvious first step is for me to bow out."

Stung by his party's corruption scandal, Kishida has suffered dwindling support ratings that have dipped below 20%.

The misconduct centres on unreported political funds raised through tickets sold for party events. It involved more than 80 LDP lawmakers, mostly belonging to a major party faction previously led by assassinated former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

The assassination surfaced a scandal over the LDP's decades-old, deep-rooted ties with the Unification Church, for which Kishida has also faced criticism.

Restoring trust

To achieve policies to tackle difficult situations in and outside Japan, regaining public trust in politics is crucial, Kishida said. He called on aspiring party MPs to raise their hands to run for leadership and have active policy debate during the campaign.

"Once a new leader is decided, I hope to see everyone unite and form a dream team to achieve politics that can gain public understanding," he said.

Kishida said he has been mulling his possible resignation for some time but waited until he could put his key policies on track, including an energy policy that calls for a return to nuclear power, a drastic military buildup to deal with security threats in the region, and improving ties with South Korea, as well as political reforms.

Speculation on potential candidates has landed on several senior LDP MPs, including the party's Secretary-General Toshimitsu Motegi, Digital Minister Taro Kono, Economic Security Minister Sanae Takaichi and Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa.

A winner will replace Kishida as party president and will be endorsed as the new prime minister in a parliamentary vote soon after. LDP executives are expected to decide next week on the date for the party election.

Since the corruption scandal broke, Kishida has removed a number of cabinet ministers and others from party executive posts, dissolved party factions that were criticised as the source of money-for-favour politics, and tightened political funds control law. A total of 10 people — lawmakers and their aides — were indicted in January.

Despite Kishida's efforts, support for his government has dwindled.

Local election losses earlier in the year eroded his clout, and LDP lawmakers have voiced the need for a fresh face ahead of the next general election. Major losses in the Tokyo metropolitan assembly by-elections in July also added to the push.