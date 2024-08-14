EventsEventsPodcasts
Israel-Hamas war: Israeli strikes kill at least 17 in Gaza overnight, Palestinians say

Mohammad Abu Al-Qumsan, Center, prays next to the bodies of his 4-day-old twin children, killed in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip, Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2024.
Mohammad Abu Al-Qumsan, Center, prays next to the bodies of his 4-day-old twin children, killed in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip, Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2024.
By Euronews with AP
Published on
One of the strikes killed five children, ranging in age from two to 11, according to a nearby hospital.

Fresh Israeli strikes across the Gaza Strip have killed at least 17 people, including five children and their parents, according to Palestinian health officials.

The latest round of attacks overnight and into Wednesday morning came on the eve of new talks aimed at reaching a cease-fire in the 10-month-long war.

The US, Qatar and Egypt are hoping to broker an agreement, but the sides remain far apart on several issues even after months of indirect negotiations.

One strike hit a family home late on Tuesday in the built-up Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, which dates back to the 1948 war surrounding the creation of the state of Israel. It killed five children, ranging in age from two to 11, and their parents, according to the nearby Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital.

An Associated Press reporter who saw the bodies arrive said they had been dismembered by the blast and that the two-year-old had been decapitated.

In the nearby Maghazi refugee camp, a strike on a home early on Wednesday killed four people and wounded others, the hospital said.

In the southern city of Khan Younis, the health ministry's emergency service said first responders recovered the bodies of four men who were killed in a strike on a residential tower late on Tuesday.

Two more people were killed in an Israeli strike on a house in the northern town of Beit Lahiya, according to the emergency service. The strike also wounded five people.

Health authorities in Gaza do not say whether those killed in Israeli strikes are militants or civilians.

Israel says it tries to avoid harming civilians and blames their deaths on Hamas because the militants operate in residential areas. The army rarely comments on individual strikes.

