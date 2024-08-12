Europe and the Americas have been dominating the tables for over a century, but Asia has started narrowing the gap.
The Paris 2024 Olympics ended with the United States reaching the top of the medal table, followed by China.
The US ranked first for the fourth consecutive time at the Olympics, while the top European team, France, finished fourth behind China, Japan and Australia.
The latest editions of the Olympics — Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024 — have been dominated by the US-Chinese duopoly, but that hasn't always been the case.
During the history of the modern Olympic Games, first held in Greece in 1896, Europe was by far the most successful continent, followed by the Americas.
In recent years, however, Asia has begun to narrow the gap with its competitors dramatically.
Let's take a look at how successful each continent was from the beginning of the modern Olympic Games in the chart below.
*Russia and Türkiye were included in the Europe tally.