OnlyFans has picked up in recent years as an additional source of income for sportsmen, with many Olympians creating their profile on the paid-subscription platform.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sometimes it's about making ends meet, sometimes it's about passion and sometimes both things.

Surely though, it's a lot of juggling. We take a look at some of the Paris Olympics athletes who have or had a parallel career that has got nothing to do with sports.

Robbie Manson (New Zealand) - OnlyFans model

With his artistic nudes, he claims to be making more money than he does with rowing. Creating an account on OnlyFans however didn't to spoil his career or bother the New Zealand federation.

The number of athletes who joined the paid subscription platform has boomed in recent years, and includes the likes of British springboard divers Daniel Goodfellow, Jack Laugher, Matty Lee and Noah Williams.

Diego Aldo Pettorossi (Italy) - Data analyst and software developer

The Italian athlete is based in San Antonio, Texas, where he has afull-time job with Steves & Sons.

Before the Paris Olympics, he mostly trained during his spare time, on a high-school track alone, without a physiotherapist and sometimes without light and at odd hours, according to Italian website Il Post. Nevertheless, he managed to qualify for the men's 200 metres.

Diego Aldo Pettorossi, of Italy, reacts after finishing second in a men's 200 meters repechage heat at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France AP/Ashley Landis

Noah Lyles (US) - Rapper and potential shoe entrepreneur

The US track and field athlete, who recently won the men's 100-metre gold, has a parallel career as a rapper and music producer. You can listen to his work on Spotify, where he goes under Nojo18. He also hasn't ruled out expanding to sneakers.

“ I want my own shoe,” he said after winning the gold medal. “I’m dead serious. I want a sneaker. There ain’t no money in spikes, there’s money in sneakers".

Noah Lyles, of the United States, celebrates after winning the men's 100-meter final at the 2024 Summer Olympics AP/Petr David Josek

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Price (Jamaica) - Haircare businesswoman

Jamaica's athletics star Shelly-Ann Fraser-Price is deeply involved in the hair business. Not only did she opena salon in Kingston, Jamaica's capital, but she also recently founded her own line of hair care products.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, of Jamaica anchors her team to win a Women's 4x100-meters relay heat during the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest AP/Petr David Josek

Peder Fredricson (Sweden) - Graphic designer

Fredricson is a hugely successful equestrian - already a gold medallist in the Tokyo Olympics. He took art and design studies in the early nineties and today he's a successful artist who designed several horse-inspired products, from leather pouches to trays and plates.

One of his greatest achievements was designing logos for the International Equestrian Federation.

Sweden's Peder Fredricson, riding Catch Me Not S, during the Equestrian Team Jumping competition, at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024, in Versailles, France AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy

Canyon Barry (US) - Scientist

Barry's full-time job is as a system engineer for a defence and space contractor. He has an undergraduate degree in physics from the College of Charleston and a master’s degree in nuclear engineering from Florida. So, is he a rocket scientist? A nuclear physicist?

“Scientist, engineer, problem-solver, take your pick,” said Barry, with a slight chuckle and a wink.

Canyon Barry (6), of the United States, makes a free throw in the men's 3x3 basketball pool round match against France during the 2024 Summer Olympics AP/Frank Franklin II

Alyssa Bull (Australia) - Firefighter

The 28-year-old Australian canoeist joined the Queensland Fire Service in 2017 and drew deeply upon her experience in her three Olympic Games.

"The relationship between the two goes hand in hand, it's all about teamwork", she told the Australian Olympic Team.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You can't do your job as a firefighter without the person that's perhaps going into a burning building with you".

Alyssa Bull, of Australia, reacts after winning gold in the K1 women's 1000-meter during the ICF Canoe Sprint and Paracanoe World Championships in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia AP/Darren Calabrese

Charlotte Worthington (GB) - Chef

She's now fully dedicated to BMX freestyle competitions, but Team GB's Charlotte Worthington actually started off as a chef.

She didn't pick up BMX until she was about 19-20 years old, but the choice fully paid off as she went on to win world championship bronze in 2019 and 2021 before claiming Olympic gold at the Tokyo Olympics.

Charlotte Worthington of Britain competes in the women's BMX freestyle final at the 2020 Summer Olympics AP/Ben Curtis

Morelle McCane (US) - Model, former birthday party clown and more

The US boxer balances her "career with her passion for fashion", embodying "confidence and style both in and out of the ring" according to her website.

ADVERTISEMENT

But back in the days before fully focusing on boxing, she made ends meet by working as a mailroom worker, birthday party clown and day-care supervisor.