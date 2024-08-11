EventsEventsPodcasts
Loader
Latest
Trending
Latest stories
Europe
Categories
Programmes
Featured
World
Categories
Programmes
Featured
EU Policy
Business
Categories
Programmes
Featured
Euroviews
Next
Categories
Programmes
Featured
Green
Categories
Programmes
Featured
Health
Categories
Programmes
Culture
Categories
Programmes
Travel
Categories
Programmes
Videos
More
Special coverage
Partner content
Services
EventsEventsPodcasts
Loader
Find Us
ADVERTISEMENT

Paris Olympics: Eiffel Tower briefly cordoned off after man seen climbing up

Police evacuate the area around the Eiffel Tower after a man was seen climbing the historic landmark
Police evacuate the area around the Eiffel Tower after a man was seen climbing the historic landmark Copyright Aijaz Rahi/AP
Copyright Aijaz Rahi/AP
By Euronews with AP
Published on Updated
Share this articleComments
Share this articleClose Button

The incident occurred as the Olympic competition winds down and security services in Paris and beyond are shifting their focus to the closing ceremony.

ADVERTISEMENT

French police evacuated the area around the Eiffel Tower on Sunday after a man was seen climbing the Paris landmark hours before the Olympics closing ceremony.

The shirtless man was seen scaling the 330-metre-tall tower in the afternoon.

It's unclear where he began his ascent, but he was spotted just above the Olympic rings adorning the second section of the monument, just above the first viewing deck.

Euronews France correspondent Sophia Khatsenkova reports the area has now been reopened and tourists are again able to access the Eiffel Tower.

Police had escorted visitors away from the area around 3 pm. Some of them were briefly locked on the second floor and were allowed to exit around 30 minutes later.

The Eiffel Tower was a centrepiece of the opening ceremony, with Celine Dion serenading the city from one of its viewing areas.

The tower is not expected to be part of the closing ceremony, which was set to begin at Stade de France in the northern suburb of Saint-Denis at 9 pm.

More than 30,000 police officers have been deployed around Paris on Sunday.

France’s Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said about 3,000 police officers will be mobilised around the Stade de France, and 20,000 police troops and other security personnel in Paris and the Saint-Denis area will be fielded late into Sunday night to ensure safety on the last day of the Olympics.

Share this articleComments

You might also like

Have the Olympics alienated the general public from breakdancing?

Paris Olympics: France win men's volleyball gold but fail to end US basketball supremacy

Paris Olympics: Billie Eilish, RHCP and Snoop Dogg to headline closing ceremony

Eiffel Tower Olympics Olympic games Paris 2024