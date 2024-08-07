EventsEventsPodcasts
Open for business: Qatar hopes to become launchpad for tech startups

By Euronews
Published on
From immersive fashion shows to becoming a launchpad for tech startups, Qatar 365 takes a look at how the country is embracing its future by diversifying its economy.

In this episode, Qatar 365 continues to explore technology’s significant role in our daily lives. Aadel Haleem discovered how technology is changing the game in the business and fashion worlds by visiting the second edition of the Technology, Education, Finance, Fashion and Art conference at M7 in Doha’s Msheireb neighbourhood. Artistic freedom was a major theme of the three-day TEFFA conference hosted by the Doha Design District. Aadel met local and international trailblazers who converged in Qatar to share their insights on this year’s theme, “AI R Evolution.” The immersive experiences ranged from an augmented reality fashion show to the Middle East’s first-ever Fashathon competition, which is a hackathon for fashion. 

Bringing new and emerging talent to Qatar has been a long-standing goal for the country. Qatar cemented this aim by announcing a $1 billion investment to support entrepreneurs and startups in the region. The investment is supported by Invest Qatar’s ‘Startup Qatar’ initiative, an online platform providing information to help international startups launch or grow their business in the country. Aadel met with Fahad Al-Kuwari, Invest Qatar’s Senior Manager of Investor Relations, to discuss how he believes the investment promotion agency’s initiatives will spearhead innovation and entrepreneurship within the region. 

2024 is proving to be a landmark year for Qatar’s startup scene, with more venture players entering the field. Laila Humairah visited the Qatar Science and Technology Park, which provides a launchpad for startups aspiring to take their product from idea to reality. She met with the founder of EMMA Systems, who explained how his team’s AI-powered platform uses algorithms and real-time data to optimise airport ground efficiency and enhance safety. Laila also met Michael Lints, a partner at Golden Gate Ventures and Qatari VC firm Rasmal Ventures revealed its first home-grown $100 million fund. As Qatar’s startup industry continues to grow, it’s clear the country prioritises investments and is embracing its future by diversifying its economy. 

Qatar Artificial intelligence Fashion New technologies