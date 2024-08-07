Dolphins in Ukraine also aware of war-torn surroundings

By Euronews with EBU

The NEMO dolphinarium in Odesa opens its doors every day despite the ongoing war with Russia.

ADVERTISEMENT

The NEMO dolphinarium in Odesa regularly fills up with visitors. Children and adults from all over Ukraine come to watch the performance and dolphins are aware of the presence of spectators.

According to a trainer, just as dolphins perceive visitors, they also perceive the manifestations of war in their surroundings.

“When there is an explosion somewhere, they only hear the vibrations. They can lie down on the bottom and wait a while," explained one trainer.

In case of necessary evacuation of the animals, the dolphinarium staff has prepared a precise procedure. Until the last moment, some of these dolphins remained in Kharkiv, but it regularly experienced missile strikes.

“We placed mobile pools in the middle of a large truck. They travelled together with a trainer, which they are used to," explains Mariana, a worker at the centre.

The keepers have been preparing for the move for several weeks.

The wartime environment is complicating the operation of the attraction. Constant power cuts are affecting the pool’s temperature, and some trainers have gone to fight at the front.

Alerts are frequent, so only a fraction of the performances make it to the end. In addition, the animals need a varied diet, which is hard to find in current conditions.

“Each dolphin consumes 13 types of fish a day," says Vladimir, a worker at the NEMO dolphinarium.

But, regardless of all the complications, the dolphinarium opens its gates daily.