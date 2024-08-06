EventsEventsPodcasts
At least eight injured in rocket attack on Kharkiv clinic

Building and cars in Kharkiv were damaged by the rocket attack.
Building and cars in Kharkiv were damaged by the rocket attack. Copyright EBU
Copyright EBU
By Euronews with EBU
Published on Updated
Russian forces struck the Shevchenkivskyi district of Ukraine's second-largest city with an Iskander missile, damaging a clinic, cars and other buildings, the authorities said.

At least eight people have been injured in an Iskander rocket attack on central Kharkiv on Tuesday, according to the local authorities.

An eight-month-old baby was among those injured. Two of the victims have been hospitalised, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

A local polyclinic was damaged in the strike, and emergency services are working with public utilities to help clear the rubble. Several cars and more than a dozen buildings were also damaged.

The clinic is expected to resume its work in the near future, according to the authorities.

"We went to the clinic, and at about 9:50 (am local time) the explosion happened. The glass in the clinic was also shattered, I went outside and thought about driving the car to another place, but the car was gone," said local resident Volodymyr Besenkov.

Emergency services tend to the site following the explosion.
Emergency services tend to the site following the explosion.EBU

The Governor of Kherson also reported an attack by Russian drones on the outskirts of his city.

Posting on Telegram, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said the drone dropped explosives which injured at least five people.

Share this articleComments

