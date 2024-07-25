By Euronews with AP

Residents across Romania are struggling with a severe water crisis, leaving them with a rationed water supply due to a prolonged drought and low rainfall.

Villagers in at least six Romanian counties, Constanța, Alba, Dolj, Iași, Prahova, and Gorj are receiving water rations. Specialists report that water consumption triples during the hot period, overwhelming the capacity of the tanks.

Cotnari village in Iasi is struggling with a severe water crisis, leaving thousands of residents with rationed water supply due to prolonged drought and low rainfall.

Gheorghe Savin, a local resident, highlighted the dire situation: "We don't have water. It was promised that it would be restricted between 6 am and 9 am. It doesn't flow, not a single drop of water."

The ongoing drought has forced authorities to ration water, providing it for only a few hours a day until the end of summer. This has been a common scenario in Iasi, affecting numerous communities.

Gheorghe Savin, who has faced water issues for years, shared his struggle, saying, "Since 2002, I've built three wells and still have no water. With the fourth investment, we've tried to tap into a source, just to have water. Yet, I'm still without water."

Another villager shared a similar experience, saying, "I keep two buckets of water and two five-liter canisters in the bathroom. If I run out, I get in the car and go to fetch more. We didn't have this problem before but in the summer... Last summer was bad too, but it didn't seem as bad as it is now."

Even those with wells are struggling. The water level is dropping, making it difficult to retrieve even a bucket of clean water. Many residents have resorted to seeking help from local authorities for water deliveries, which are in high demand.

The high temperatures are worsening the situation, making every drop of water precious. Residents are doing their best to conserve the limited water they have, but the situation remains critical.