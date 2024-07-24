By Euronews with EBU

The Faneromeni dam, the main water source for the area, has seen its levels drop drastically due to illegal water pumping, low rainfall and high temperatures.

ADVERTISEMENT

A state of emergency has been declared in Messara, on the Greek island of Crete, as the region grapples with a severe water shortage.

The Faneromeni dam, the lifeline of the area for water and irrigation, has seen its levels fall to alarming lows.

This crisis was caused by illegal water pumping which resulted in a loss of 3 million cubic meters of water, as well as low rainfall and intense heat.

Farmers in Messara are in a desperate situation, facing peak irrigation needs in the middle of the water crisis. One resident said, “There’s a big problem. The heat is relentless and we don’t know if we’ll have a winter. The situation with irrigation is critical and soon the water supply will be affected too.”

Another resident stressed the need for better water management, “We see a big waste of water in homes and on the streets. Measures and laws must be respected to secure our future.”

The municipality of Phaistos has taken emergency measures, including crop irrigation restrictions. But farmers say the restrictions are not enough.

“One hundred cubic meters per acre is nothing. We’re just fooling ourselves that we have water” said an olive grower.

The state of emergency allows Phaistos to get immediate funding for essential projects such as drilling new wells and building reservoirs.

Phaistos mayor, Gregory Nikolidakis, said they have secured €180,000 but the money has not arrived yet.

The municipality is also in talks with the Ministry of Interior for more assistance. The situation is critical as the region waits for the funding and implements measures to address the water shortage.

Watch the full story in the player above.