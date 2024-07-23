EventsEventsPodcasts
Loader
Latest
Trending
Latest stories
Europe
Categories
Programmes
Featured
World
Categories
Programmes
Featured
EU Policy
Business
Categories
Programmes
Featured
Euroviews
Next
Categories
Programmes
Featured
Green
Categories
Programmes
Featured
Health
Categories
Programmes
Culture
Categories
Programmes
Travel
Categories
Programmes
Videos
More
Special coverage
Partner content
Services
EventsEventsPodcasts
Loader
Find Us
ADVERTISEMENT

Spanish court sentences pensioner to 18 years over letter bomb campaign

FILE - Police officers stand guard at the cordoned off area next to the Ukrainian embassy in Madrid, on Nov. 30, 2022 following reports of a blast at the Ukrainian embassy
FILE - Police officers stand guard at the cordoned off area next to the Ukrainian embassy in Madrid, on Nov. 30, 2022 following reports of a blast at the Ukrainian embassy Copyright Paul White/AP
Copyright Paul White/AP
By Euronews with AP
Published on
Share this articleComments
Share this articleClose Button

González Pascual was arrested in January 2023 for sending letters to Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez and the US and Ukrainian embassies in Madrid in 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

A Spanish court handed an 18-year prison sentence on Tuesday to a man found guilty of sending six parcels containing explosives to Spain’s prime minister and other government, military and diplomatic targets, including the US and Ukrainian embassies.

The 76-year-old Pompeyo González Pascual received 10 years for committing acts of terrorism and eight years for the manufacturing and use of illegal explosives for terrorist purposes.

The National Court judges deemed that the man acted “with the goal of … pressuring the Spanish and American governments … into giving up their support of Ukraine in its prolonged war with Russia.”

González Pascual, a resident of the town of Miranda de Ebro in north-central Spain, was arrested in January 2023 for sending letters to Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez and to the US and Ukrainian embassies in Madrid in 2022.

An employee at the Ukrainian Embassy was slightly injured while handling one of the letters.

Six letter bombs were sent in November and December of 2022 and required the intervention of bomb-disposal experts. One was destroyed after being dispatched by regular mail to Sánchez.

Letters with similar characteristics were sent to Spain’s Defense Ministry, a European Union satellite centre located at the Torrejón de Ardoz air base outside Madrid and an arms factory in northeastern Spain that makes grenades sent to Ukraine.

An envelope intercepted at the US Embassy’s security screening point was destroyed by a bomb squad after a wide area in the center of Spain’s capital was cordoned off.

Share this articleComments

You might also like

Explosives allegedly in transit from Ukraine to Russia seized by Georgian security service

Bag found at Stockholm festival contained an explosive, say Swedish police

Man found dead after breaking into Danish town hall and setting off explosives

Spanish Justice (court) explosives Jail Ukraine war