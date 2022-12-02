Explosive packages sent to embassies, PM and weapons factory in Spain

Foreign embassies, Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez, and a factory supplying grenades to Ukraine have all been targeted in a wave of letter bombs in Spain.

The only explosive device to cause any injuries was received by the Ukrainian Embassy. It was addressed to the country's ambassador, Serhii Pohoreltsev. An embassy employee who handled the letter was slightly injured when it burst into flames.

Spanish police have also detonated a suspicious parcel discovered at the US Embassy in Madrid. Authorities say that the package “contained substances similar to those used in pyrotechnics.”

Other locations targeted include Spain’s Defense Ministry headquarters and a European Union satellite centre located at the Torrejón de Ardoz airbase. Police also carried out a controlled explosion of a parcel at an arms factory in the northern city of Zaragoza, which makes grenade launchers donated to Ukraine.

Spanish authorities have yet to determine who was responsible for the letters or link them to the war in Ukraine.

The Russian Embassy in Madrid on Thursday condemned the letter bombs, saying in a tweet that “any threat or terrorist attack, especially those directed at diplomatic missions, are totally condemnable.”

Click on the video above to see more.