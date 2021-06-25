Danish authorities have evacuated a town hall after a man broke into the building and set off unidentified explosives.

Police are at the scene in the southern town of Middelfart and are working to investigate the incident.

"The building must then be inspected meticulously to ensure that there is no risk of a dangerous situation arising," they said in a statement.

A major police operation was launched after the break-in was reported and police say they believe they have cornered the suspect.

Middelfart authorities also confirmed in a statement that a "serious incident" took place early on Friday and a person had broken into the city hall.

"The incident means that the town hall is closed to employees and citizens on Friday, and all meetings are canceled."

Witnesses have described seeing fireworks being set off in the town hall before the authorities arrived.

"I was sleeping, and then I heard a giant crash around 04:40 CEST," said local Middelfart citizen, Ronnie Dennov.

"I went down to see what happened, and then I saw fireworks inside the town hall. It looked like rockets being fired off in there… fireworks."

The town's mayor Johannes Lundsfryd Jensen, from the Social Democrats, has added that local residents were being evacuated as a precaution.

"We are continually handling the situation, and we are in contact with the authorities about the situation’s evolvement," he told reporters.