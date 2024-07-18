EventsEventsPodcasts
Extreme weather warnings remain in place for much of southern Europe

The Acropolis in Athens has been forced to close during the hottest hours as the extreme temperatures continue
The Acropolis in Athens has been forced to close during the hottest hours as the extreme temperatures continue
Copyright Petros Giannakouris/The AP
By Euronews
Published on
Greece, Croatia and Romania have all been experiencing severe heat - and it's set to continue.

Several countries across southern Europe have issued extreme weather warnings due to potentially dangerous heat.

Greece’s Culture Ministry has ordered the iconic Acropolis to closed for several hours in the middle of the day.

Meteorologists said hot air coming from Africa will continue baking the nation until Sunday.

Temperatures on Thursday are expected to reach 43 degrees Celsius.

In Croatia, authorities have Croatia reported the highest-ever temperatures of the Adriatic Sea.

In Dubrovnik, thousands of tourists looked for shade to hide from the blazing sun while exploring the city, while people at nearby beach resorts sheltered under umbrellas.

In nearby Romania, one person has died and another is in a very serious condition after a period of extreme heat.

An orange heat wave alert remains for the country.

Across Europe, doctors say it's crucial to understand the symptoms of hyperthermia and dehydration and to act as quickly as possible to avoid serious health problems.

For more information, watch the video above.

