At the beginning of the Republican convention, Donald Trump has announced Senator JD Vance of Ohio as his running mate on social media

Donald Trump has announced Sen. JD Vance of Ohio as his running mate on Monday, selecting a former critic turned loyal ally. Vance is now the first millennial to join a major-party ticket, addressing concerns about the advanced age of America’s political leaders.

“After lengthy deliberation and thought, and considering the tremendous talents of many others, I have decided that the person best suited to assume the position of Vice President of the United States is Senator J.D. Vance of the Great State of Ohio," Trump stated in a post on his Truth Social network.

Who is JD Vance?

Senator JD Vance, age 39, gained national recognition with his 2016 memoir, “Hillbilly Elegy”. Elected to the Senate in 2022, he has become a fervent supporter of the former president’s “Make America Great Again” agenda, focusing on trade, foreign policy, and immigration.

However, Vance is relatively inexperienced in national politics and joins the Trump ticket at a critical moment. The assassination attempt on Trump at a rally at the weekend has shaken the campaign, drawing attention to the harsh political climate and underscoring the significance of the vice-presidential role.

Vance faced criticism for a post on X blaming President Joe Biden for the violence following the shooting. “The central premise of the Biden campaign is that President Donald Trump is an authoritarian fascist who must be stopped at all costs,” Vance wrote. “That rhetoric led directly to President Trump’s attempted assassination.”

Law enforcement has yet to identify a motive for the shooting.

Nonetheless, Vance’s selection is expected to energise Trump’s loyal base. He has become a prominent figure in conservative media and frequently clashes with reporters on Capitol Hill, establishing himself as a potential future leader of the Trump movement, possibly in the 2028 presidential election.

However, this choice means the Republican ticket will consist of two white men, even as Trump seeks to appeal to Black and Latino voters.

When did Vance rise?

Vance’s memoir, “Hillbilly Elegy,” detailed life in Appalachian communities that felt disconnected from the Democratic Party, though it faced criticism for oversimplifying rural life and ignoring racism's role in modern politics.

Vance’s rise coincided with Trump’s unexpected ascent from reality TV star to president.

Initially a critic, calling Trump “a total fraud” and “America’s Hitler,” Vance eventually shifted his stance, becoming one of Trump’s most ardent supporters. “I didn’t think he was going to be a good president,” Vance recently told Fox News Channel. “He was a great president. And it’s one of the reasons why I’m working so hard to make sure he gets a second term.”

During his 2022 Senate campaign, Vance received Trump’s endorsement, which helped him secure victory in both the Republican primary and the general election.

He is also close to Trump’s son, Donald Jr. As a senator, Vance has defended Trump against various legal challenges and questioned the legitimacy of the 2020 election results, suggesting he would have supported multiple slates of electors and congressional resolution on January 6, 2021.

Despite widespread claims of voter fraud in the 2020 election, judges, election officials from both parties, and Trump’s own attorney general found no evidence of significant fraud.

Vance’s book — subtitled “A Memoir of a Family and Culture in Crisis”, published as Trump was first running for president, earned Vance a reputation as someone who could help explain the maverick New York businessman’s appeal in middle America, and especially among the working class, rural white voters who helped Trump win the presidency.

The memoir, recounting Vance’s challenging upbringing in Middletown, Ohio, and eastern Kentucky, was adapted into a 2020 film directed by Ron Howard, starring Amy Adams and Glenn Close.

Encouraged by his grandmother, Vance served in the Marine Corps, graduated from Ohio State University and Yale Law School, and worked in a Silicon Valley investment firm before returning to Ohio. He launched a nonprofit, Our Ohio Renewal, to develop opioid addiction treatments, though it ultimately failed and was criticised as a front for his political ambitions.

As a senator, Vance has shown some willingness to work across the aisle, collaborating with Ohio’s senior senator, Democrat Sherrod Brown, on several issues, including securing funding for a $20 billion Intel chip facility and introducing rail safety legislation following a train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio.

Leading voice for the conservatives or an extremist?

Kevin Roberts, president of the conservative Heritage Foundation, called Vance a leading voice for the conservative movement, particularly on shifting away from interventionist foreign policy and free market economics. Democrats label him an extremist due to his provocative positions, which he sometimes later amends. For example, Vance initially supported a national 15-week abortion ban during his Senate run but softened his stance after Ohio voters backed a 2023 abortion rights amendment.

Regarding the 2020 election, Vance stated he wouldn't have immediately certified the results if he had been vice president, aligning with Trump’s grievances. Despite numerous investigations finding no significant election fraud, Vance continues to echo Trump’s conditions on honouring the 2024 election results.

People familiar with the vice-presidential vetting process noted that Vance brings debating skills, fundraising capabilities, and the ability to articulate Trump’s vision to the GOP ticket. Charlie Kirk, founder of Turning Point USA, said Vance compellingly articulates the America First worldview and could help Trump in key states like Michigan and Wisconsin.