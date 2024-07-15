By Magdalena Chodownik

What it means for the entity of Bosnia and Herzegovina to not join NATO or the EU.

In a recent declaration, Milorad Dodik, the President of Republika Srpska, unequivocally stated that he would prevent Bosnia and Herzegovina from joining NATO. This announcement has ignited a debate, particularly because it coincided with the inauguration of a new Russian embassy office in Banja Luka, the capital of Republika Srpska. Additionally, the timing of the first All-Serbs Assembly and the signing of a declaration by Dodik and Serbia's Aleksandar Vucic to bolster cross-border cooperation with Serbia has added to the tension in Sarajevo.

Autonomy and National Interest

Darko Matijasevic, a prominent politician and former Minister of Interior of Republika Srpska, emphasized the importance of the agreement signed during the All-Serbs assembly for the republic's autonomy and national interest. He believes the assumptions of the declaration will work well within the framework of the Dayton Peace Agreement and the Bosnia and Herzegovina constitution.

"And I am certain that we could reach agreements based on mutual understanding that we have national interest to protect, our strong or high-level of our autonomy here in Bosnia and Herzegovina based on our Dayton peace agreement as you know and our Bosnia and Herzegovina constitution."

EU Membership: A Divisive Issue

In the context of the political sympathies of the Republic of Srpska, there remains the question of the EU entry process. Opinions in Banja Luka are divided, and while the majority of the Bosnian population is in favour of EU accession, opponents like Milan are easily found in the Srpska republic.

"It is a wrong system. They bring a lot of bad things to my people and my country."

But there are those who advocate for closer ties with Europe. Arian, another resident, expressed a common desire for the conveniences that EU membership could bring.

"I would like to join the European Union, too, because I would love to go to travel without taking my passport with me."

Growing Russian Influence

The growing influence of Russia in Republika Srpska is undeniable. However, the central government in Sarajevo prefers to believe that there is no threat coming from the Russian Federation.

Ramo Isak, Minister of Interior Affairs of Bosnia and Herzegovina, remarked:

"I mean Russia has so many problems of its own, and it doesn't have time to play with some Bosnia and Herzegovina issues. Bosnia and Herzegovina is a sovereign [country] and Russia knows it, everyone knows it. Republika Srpska cannot block affairs of Bosnia and Herzegovina at all, nor anyone is asking them anything, and I think the best would be if they should take care of their own economic problems."

Historical Grudges and Current Sentiments

Many Serbs in Republika Srpska still carry a grudge about the NATO bombing campaign in the 1990s and seem to feel better understood by the eastern world, including Russia. These sentiments shape today's politics and relations in the country as well as in the region.

The political landscape in Republika Srpska remains complex, with deep-seated historical issues and divergent views on the future direction of the region. As Bosnia and Herzegovina navigates its path forward, the interplay between autonomy, international alliances, and national interests will continue to shape its destiny.