By Euronews with AP

According to Gaza's health ministry, about 289 others were injured in the attack that struck the Khan Younis area where hundreds of thousands of displaced Palestinians have fled, sheltering mostly in makeshift tents.

At least 71 people were killed in an Israeli attack Saturday in the south of the war-stricken enclave.

The health ministry said that many of the injured and dead were taken to nearby Nasser Hospital.

At the hospital, Associated Press journalists counted over 40 bodies and witnesses there described an attack that included several strikes.

It remains unclear if the attack landed inside Muwasi, an Israeli-designated humanitarian zone, which stretches from northern Rafah to Khan Younis.

The coastal strip is where hundreds of thousands of displaced Palestinians have fled in search of safety, sheltering mostly in makeshift tents.

Meanwhile, an Israeli official has confirmed that Mohammed Deif, the head of Hamas’ military wing, was the target of Saturday’s Israeli strike in the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis.

The official, speaking on condition of anonymity pending a formal announcement, said Rafa Salama, another top Hamas official, was also targeted in the strike.

The official did not have details on whether the two targets were killed.

Israel launched its campaign in Gaza after Hamas militants stormed into southern Israel, and killed some 1.200 people — mostly civilians — on October 7. Around 250 people were abducted.

Since then, Israeli ground offensives and bombardments have killed more than 38.300 people in Gaza and wounded more than 88,000, according to Gaza's health ministry, which does not distinguish between combatants and civilians in its count.

More than 80% of Gaza’s 2.3 million people have been driven from their homes, and most are now crowded into squalid tent camps, facing widespread hunger.