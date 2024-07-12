Russian attacks across Ukraine were responsible for the death of at least one child over the last day.

Air defence remains a key issue in the war in Ukraine as Russian forces slowly but steadily advance in the Donetsk area.

Over the last day, Russian attacks across Ukraine killed at least seven and injured at least 43, with children among the casualties, regional authorities said early on Friday.

Drone and artillery strikes struck the Dnipropetrovsk and Donetsk Oblasts – with local governors saying a 15-year-old boy was killed and two 13-year-olds were injured.

120 combat clashes were recorded between Moscow and Kyiv’s forces over the last day, according to the Ukrainian military.

Russia dropped guided air bombs, carried out missile strikes and ground attacks against Ukrainian strategic positions.

In turn, Kyiv’s Defence Forces hit Russian control points and artillery systems.

A Russian modernised deep-sea vehicle was also damaged during tests in the Norwegian Sea, according to Ukraine’s military intelligence.

The agency said the vehicle sustained damage that does not allow it to continue being tested after its crew “lost control” during its launch.

The Ukrainian military said in December that 30% of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet had been destroyed since Moscow launched its full-scale invasion.

Yesterday, Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy embraced the support of NATO allies who provided substantial new military aid as they met for the alliance's 75th anniversary summit, but pushed for help to arrive faster and restrictions to be lifted on the use of US weaponry to attack Russia inside Ukraine.

Ukraine has been the recipient of a swell of pledges to from NATO members to help it fend off Russian attacks.

US President Joe Biden announced a new military aid package, pledging to Zelenskyy: “We will stay with you, period”.

The aid package includes additional Patriot missile systems to bolster Ukrainian air defence against a deadly onslaught of Russian airstrikes.

NATO leaders however stopped short of agreeing that Ukraine would become a fully-fledged member of the alliance, saying that although Ukraine's path to membership was "irreversible" it would have to wait until its war with Russia ends.